Best tips and tricks to earn Stellar Jade for free in Honkai Star Rail 

After venturing into the intergalactic world of Honkai Star Rail, you’ll eventually stumble across a particular type of currency called Stellar Jades. Moreover, as you meet Asta, she will introduce you to the Gatcha banners in Honkai Star Rail. You can use Stellar Jades to summon exclusive characters and light cones in the game.

A straightforward way to get yourself some Staller Jades in Honkai Star Rail is to head into the in-game store and buy some Oneric Shards. Oneric Shards are another currency that can be exchanged for some Stellar Jades. If you don’t want to get Stellar Jades through this path, then be prepared to earn them through some hard work in the game. Here are some tricks and tips to make your grind for Stellar Jades easier.

A few tips to get more Stellar Jades in Honkai Star Rail

1) Complete Daily Missions

Participate in the dailies (Image via miHoYo)

Honkai Star Rail’s training manual offers 60 Stellar Jades and many experience points for correctly doing them. These include daily simpleton tasks that you need to achieve, like breaking specific amounts of objects in the gaming world and so forth. You can win up to 500 points daily and get rewarded handsomely to finish the dailies. Remember that this particular daily reward system opens up in the game once you have progressed enough in the storyline to meet Selee.

2) Collect Treasures

Leave no stone unturned (Image via miHoYo)

Honkai Star Rail has a semi-open-world structure where players must use the Astral Express or Space Anchors from one planet to another. The semi-open-world map is laden with treasures, which will award you with all kinds of rewards. Make it a habit to thoroughly explore each area you enter for maximum potential reward gains and, hopefully, some Stellar Jades.

3) Finish all Achievements

Go the extra mile (Image via miHoYo)

The Main Menu of Honkai Star Rail contains an Achieved section. This section highlights some of the unique achievements you have gained while playing through the storyline. The nature of these achievements varies to a great degree. Some achievements can be unlocked by finishing a specific part of the storyline, yet you get other achievements for simply opening up an end number of treasure chests. So, keep regular tabs on the Achievement section after completing every major part of the main quest.

Unlocking these achievements will ideally grant you somewhere between 5 and 20 Stellar Jades, depending upon the severity of the achievement. It doesn’t sound like too many Stellar Jades, but you’d be surprised to find Stellar Jades earned by stacking up all the achievements together.

4) Progress further into the Main Quest

Don’t underestimate the main quests (Image via miHoYo)

The main storyline features a core part of Honkai Star Rail. You’ll earn a handsome amount from Stellar Jades by completing the Main Quest one after the other. The amount of Stellar Jades awarded for completing Main Quests may vary from 30 to 60 Jades. Ultimately, you’ll realize that many of the Jades you earned in Honkai Star Rail came through this route.

5) Take part in events and promotions

Honkai: Star Rail @honkaistarrail

Starting today, Trailblazers can use the Check-In feature in HoYoLAB to sign in daily and get a variety of in-game items.

Check-in for 3 days in a row to claim an extra 100 Stellar Jades!



Check-in now:… Honkai: Star Rail's HoYoLAB check-in function is now available!Starting today, Trailblazers can use the Check-In feature in HoYoLAB to sign in daily and get a variety of in-game items.Check-in for 3 days in a row to claim an extra 100 Stellar Jades!Check-in now:… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Honkai: Star Rail's HoYoLAB check-in function is now available!Starting today, Trailblazers can use the Check-In feature in HoYoLAB to sign in daily and get a variety of in-game items.Check-in for 3 days in a row to claim an extra 100 Stellar Jades!Check-in now:… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/71V21FuTLJ

Whether it is a social media promotion or an in-game event, this title by HoYoverse has no shortage of such live events. Participating in these events is a surefire way to quickly grab some extra Stellar Jade. Regularly watch your mailbox to take full advantage of these special live events.

6) Take part in Side Missions

Complete the side-missions and take on challenging bosses (Image via miHoYo)

Additionally, plenty of side-missions are spread out in each Honkai Star Rail simulated world. Take part in all side missions related to exploring the simulated universe to grab some extra stellar jade fast.

Furthermore, there are the Forgotten Hall challenges, where slaying difficult bosses will grant you up to 200 Jades if you get three stars from the boss fight. This is a particular expressway to grab many Stellar Jades in one go. Ultimately, the more Stellar Jades you can collect, the more your chances of pulling out exclusive characters and light cones.

