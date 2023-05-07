Honkai Star Rail banner schedule: All upcoming rumored characters featuring Kafka, Silver Wolf, and more

Honkai Star Rail has several characters available in version 1.0. Players can use them in their teams after obtaining them from the beginner or highlight banners. There’s more for players if recent rumors are to be believed, including some interesting names. If players are still unsatisfied with their teams, they will soon have a vast list of options to choose from.

So far, MiHoYo hasn’t officially disclosed much besides trailers involving character roles. Thankfully, on social media platforms, the Honkai Star Rail community has found hidden information about the banners scheduled to release in the game. If the same rumors are true, some amazing characters will come to the game soon.

Honkai Star Rail’s roster list to expand with future banners

A wide variety of characters are currently available in Honkai Star Rail. However, the game's developer MiHoYo is expected to release more banners, starting with version 1.1. The first special banner could feature Silver Wolf and Luocha.

Both characters will be 5-star entities and could have boosted chances. The developers could merge the two in a single banner or release them separately, like Seele.

Version 1.1 will also have a new 4-star in the form of Yukong. She will be the first 4-star Imaginary to be added to the game, and her leaked kit has hinted her to be a support character.

Version 1.2 is then scheduled to add Kafka as a possible banner. It’s worth noting that players will encounter both Kafka and Silver Wolf when they start playing Honkai Star Rail. They’re already present in the game as story characters, and players can play as both for brief periods.

Finally, Version 1.3 will be a new version of Dan Heng. All players are handed the character for free at the time of writing, so a separate form should be quite interesting. There will be another 5-star character in the form of Fu Xuan.

However, readers should note that this information hasn’t come directly from MiHoYo. Hence, it’s best to wait for official confirmation from the developers and follow Sportskeeda and the game’s official Twitter account for further details.

