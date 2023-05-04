Honkai Star Rail Silver Wolf Softlock bug during First Fight: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

While Honkai Star Rail has been an incredible experience for many in the community, not everyone had a great time with HoYoverse’s latest title due to performance issues. While the game is not riddled with bugs, some glitches are causing trouble for certain community members.

One such bug is the Softlock during the first Silver Wolf fight. This happens during the prologue, right after Kafka meets Silver Wolf, and they pair up to take down a Voidranger.

As it occurs very early on in the game, it raises concerns among many in the community about whether it is actually a bug or if they have made a mistake during the encounter.

Fortunately, it’s a bug that simple steps can easily fix. This guide will cover these steps and demonstrate how to effectively address the Softlock bug during the first fight with Silver Wolf in Honkai Star Rail.

Fixing the Softlock bug in Honkai Star Rail

The Honkai Star Rail Softlock bug with Silver Wolf is one of the more annoying errors to deal with in the game. Players are not entirely sure if it's a bug, to begin with, but fortunately, there are a few things you can do to try and fix the issue in the game.

1) Dont use Kafka’s skill

According to many in the community, not using Kafka’s Skill during the encounter seems to have avoided the Silver Wolf Softlock issue. This is because using Kafka’s Skill will drain your mana, and you cannot use Silver Wolf’s Ultimate when the game prompts you.

It's important to note that showcasing Silver Wolf's Ultimate is part of the tutorial and comes immediately after Kafka's turn in battle. Hence, you must refrain from using her abilities as it will drain your mana, and you will repeatedly run into the issue in Honkai Star Rail.

2) Wait for a while or restart the game

The game can also run into the Softlock bug right after you press Silver Wolf’s ultimate. Here it will just skip past the ability animation, and the error will pop up.

According to many in the community, when it happens, you will need to either wait it out or restart the game. Restarting seems to be the more popular solution for it, and if that doesn’t work, you might have to wait for the developers to come up with a hotfix in future updates.

