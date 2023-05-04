Black Swan in Honkai Star Rail: New trailer, expected release date, and more

Honkai Star Rail just dropped a new teaser trailer that allegedly reveals Black Swan as one of the upcoming characters set to officially arrive in the game in future updates. The teaser trailer is titled "Myriad Celestia: Fables About the Stars Part 1." It features a female character narrating a fable while showcasing the Aeons.

Many in the community are speculating that the character is Black Swan, who is likely to make her way into the game soon. She is voiced by Arryn Zech in English, Nabatame Hitomi in Japanese, Yáng Mènglù in Chinese, and Kim Ha-young in Korean.

While narrating the "Fables About the Stars," the alleged Black Swan character talks about the existence of many god-like creatures who are known to rule the universe. The video rounds out with the cameo of the character herself. However, no additional information about her was provided.

Black Swan might drop with Honkai Star Rail version 1.1 or 1.2

While not much is known about the Black Swan character in Honkai Star Rail, one thing is certain. She is likely to be a 5-star character who will have a very important role to play in the core narrative of the title.

Although a banner release date was not divulged by the developers, community speculations claim that her release will either come in version 1.1 or version 1.2.

If it is 1.1, which is expected to go live on June 7, 2023, Black Swan will have her release alongside Loucha and Silver Wolf. When Honkai Star Rail begins, players get a chance to play as Silver Wolf, albeit briefly. It seems that she is a key part of the narrative as Silver Wolf was responsible for inserting the Stellaron into the Trailblazer.

If Black Swan arrives with 1.2, she will be dropping with Kafka. However, there is also a possibility that her release might be pushed back to 1.3. If that is the case, the character is likely to drop with the alleged Dan Heng rework and the arrival of Xianzhou Luofu’s Fu Xuan.

