Jing Yuan materials guide for Honkai Star Rail: Traces and ascension resources

Jing Yuan is only a couple of days away from arriving in the official Honkai Star Rail limited character banner. The commander of the Cloud Knights is known for his exceptional AoE DPS capability, since his prowess is associated with the Erudition Path. If you're looking to clear endgame activities with a solid DPS, Jing Yuan might just be what you're looking for.

The following article will list every resource that Jing Yuan will require to ascend, starting from Traces to ascension materials across skills, characters, and more.

Players should also note that every ascension material needed for Jing Yuan is available to farm in the current version right now, as HoYoverse doesn't have any plans to add further Crimson and Cavern domains. Hence, everyone planning to obtain the character should start pre-farming right away

How and where to farm for Jing Yuan's ascension materials in Honkai Star Rail

1) Skills

While keeping Eidolons at bay, each skill of Jing Yuan can be leveled up to six, except for his technique. All of his skills will need the following materials for ascension:

Credits

Key of Inspiration

Immortal Scionette

Location to farm the Key of Inspiration and its rare versions (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

The Key of Inspiration can be farmed from a Calyx located in the Rivet Town of Jarilo-VI. For the Immortal Scionette, there are multiple sources of drops in the game, which include Cloudford Mara-Struck Soldiers, Stargazer Navalia Mara-Struck Soldiers, Simulated Universe enemies, Assignment rewards, Embers Exchange, and more.

Mara-Struck Soldier in the Cloudford (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Typically, a higher skill level will require a higher rarity of the aforementioned materials, all of which are available from the same sources.

2) Character ascension

To ascend Jung Yuan to his max level, players can keep the following materials ready ahead of his release in two days:

308,000x Credits

15x Immortal Scionette

15x Immortal Aeroblossom

65x Shapeshifter's Lightning Shaft

15x Immortal Lumintwig

Immortal Aeroblossom can drop from the same source as Scionette, at equilibrium level 2+. For Shapeshifter's Lightning Shaft, farming the Stagnant Shadow at Stargazer Navalia and exchanging material on Omni-Synthesize will grant you the materials you need.

Location for Shapeshifter's Lightning Shaft farm (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Lastly, for the Immortal Lumintwig, players will need to be at equilibrium level 4+, and look for Mara-Struck Soldiers within the Cloudford and Stargaze Navalia. Omni-Synthesizer is another source of this material as well.

3) Traces

The primary materials that you need to ascend Traces will include the Key of Inspiration and Immortal Scionette. Hence, with the increase of equilibrium level, the requirements for unlocking more Traces will be changed to higher rarity resources.

Rivet Town Calyx rewards at world tier 6 (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

As mentioned earlier, the Key of Inspiration and its rarer versions are obtainable from the Rivet Town Calyx, located within the Jarilo-VI. For Immortal Scionnette, any Mara-Struck Soldiers at Cloudford or Stargaze Navalia will do the trick.

