How to get all Fire MC Eidolons in Honkai Star Rail

HoYoverse loves to make the main protagonist overpowered in each game, and Honkai Star Rail is no exception. Soon after the end of the Jarilo-VI mission, players will have unlocked the Fire Trailblazer. Not only does he change element, he also alters his path from Destruction to Preservation, turning him into a tank unit. Although the trailblazer is already an S-tier unit at Eidolon 0, players can make him or her more valuable by unlocking all the necessary Eidolons.

In this article, we'll discuss how one can obtain all the Eidolons for Fire Trailblazer in Honkai Star Rail.

Honkai Star Rail: Where to find all six Eidolons for Fire Trailblazer?

In the Jarilo-VI trailblazer mission, players will gain access to Fire MC in Star Rail. This new form of the main trailblazer follows the Path of Preservation, changing his abilities and element. In addition, it removes all the Eidolons previously unlocked in the Path of Destruction (Physical MC).

Fire Trailblazer Eidolons (Image via HoYoverse)

At E0, Fire MC is already an S-Tier character with a kit that specializes in tanking a lot of damage for party members. However, unlocking the trailblazer's Eidolons will further increase their tank and damage output in Star Rail. Fire MC will need six Shadows of Preservation to unlock all the Eidolons to reach E6. All of them can be unlocked in Xianzhou Luofu.

Complete this mission to unlock one Eidolon (Image via HoYoverse)

Star Rail players will unlock this new world automatically after Jarilo-VI as they progress through the main storyline. One of the Shadows of Preservation can be obtained after completing the Trailblazer Mission "Humming Antlers, Entwined Horns." Remember that players must be Trailblazer Level 34 or above to complete this main story mission.

Buy 4 more Eidolons in this shop (Image via HoYoverse)

Apart from this, there is a Xianzhou Luofu NPC shop in Star Rail where players can buy four Shadows of Preservation. Look for a shop run by Pawnbroker Handian, the owner of Jewelry Pagoda. This is a token shop that one will find in each world. Players can find this shop in the southwest part of Central Starskiff Haven.

Players will need tons of Strale (Image via HoYoverse)

The picture above shows what the shop has to offer. Players will need 250 Strale, Xianzhou Luofu's world currency, to buy a single Shadow of Preservation. Hence, they will need 1000 Strale to buy out all four. Players can earn a lot of Strale world currency through the following methods:

Exploring Xianzhou Luofu

Completing Adventure Mission

Successfully following up to this point will unlock five Eidolons for the Fire MC. Unfortunately, players must wait until they get their hands on the last Shadow of Preservation, which is locked behind an unreleased quest.

