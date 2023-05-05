What are Stagnant Shadows in Honkai Star Rail?

Honkai Star Rail is a game that offers a plethora of activities to engage in. Whether it's farming for more materials or taking on various challenges, there's always something that fans would be happy to sink time into. As players progress through the story, new features get unlocked, including enemy or gauntlet challenges, such as the Calyxes that can be found scattered throughout the map.

Similarly, one type of challenge that players may encounter is called Stagnant Shadows, which is available only to more experienced players. This article will explain what exactly the challenge involves and how they can unlock it.

Stagnant Shadows are a new type of combat challenge in Honkai Star Rail

Stagnant Shadows are similar to Calyxes and other combat-oriented challenges in Honkai Star Rail. These are powerful enemies influenced by the Fragmentum energy and confined within static space-time. In other words, interacting will them will unfreeze the enemy, initiating a challenging encounter. However, the rewards are definitely worth the effort, as players will obtain Ascension materials to upgrade and level up their characters.

After unlocking them, Stagnant Shadows can be observed under the Survival Index tab. Each features different monsters with different weaknesses, attacks, and rewards. However, certain prerequisites have to be met first. The requirements are:

Reaching Trailblaze level 30

Beating Trial of Equilibrium: Part 2

Trailblaze level is increased by completing missions, quests, discovering treasure chests, and more. As such, it is easy to increase it by just playing through the main missions, doing side content, and exploring the maps to find all secrets they hold. Partaking in the Simulated Universe and Calyxes also helps. After this, Part 2 of the Trail of Equilibrium challenge mission should be unlocked.

The Trial of Equilibrium is also a challenge that requires players to be at a certain level. Part 1 of the trial is unlocked when players reach Trailblaze level 20, while Part 2 becomes available at level 30. The latter appears in the Corridor of Fading Echoes, and beating it automatically unlocks the Stagnant Shadows. In this challenge, players can battle against formidable boss-like foes to obtain Light Cones and Ascension materials for their characters.

How many Stagnant Shadows are there in Honkai Star Rail?

There are currently a total of nine Stagnant Shadows to challenge in Honkai Star Rail. Here is a list of the Stagnant Shadows, along with their weaknesses and rewards:

Shape of Fulmination - Weak to: Phys, Quantum | Drops: Lightning Crown of the Past Shadow

Shape of Blaze - Weak to: Phys, Ice, Wind | Drops: Endotherm Chitin Ice

Shape of Gust - Weak to: Fire, Ice | Drops: Storm Eye

Shape of Icicle - Weak to: Fire, Lightning, Quantum | Drops; Gelid Chitin

Shape of Quanta - Weak to: Phys, Wind, Lightning | Drops: Void Cast Iron

Shape of Mirage - Weak to: Fire, Wind, Lightning | Drops: Golden Crown of the Past Shadow

Shape of Rime - Weak to: Fire, Wind, Lightning | Drops: Horn of Snow

Shape of Doom - Weak to Ice, Wind, Imaginary | Drops: Shape Shifer's Lightning Staff

Shape of Spike - Weak to: Ice, Lightning, Imaginary | Drops: Broken Teeth of Iron Wolf

It's important to have the right set of gear and team builds for each Stagnant Shadows since they can be quite difficult.

Honkai Star Rail is a free-to-play turn-based RPG with gacha elements. It is available on PC, iOS, and Android. Future releases are planned for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles.

