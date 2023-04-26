How to defeat Doomsday Beast in Honkai Star Rail?

Honkai Star Rail is becoming an intriguingly competent RPG rivaling other mobile and PC gaming offerings. This is unsurprising, as developer Hoyoverse has had much experience with offerings like Honkai Impact 3rd and Genshin Impact. The Chinese studio has once again delivered a console-quality experience with engaging combat and exciting lore. Hardcore players can even look forward to challenging boss fights to test their skills-governed turn-based combat system mastery. As players progress through the story, players will encounter powered-up beasts and sinister NPCs who must be beaten to progress.

The first major boss fight of the game is against the dreaded Doomsday Beast. This guide details how to take this alien monstrosity down.

The Doomsday Beast is one of the more challenging bosses encountered in Honkai: Star Rail

The Doomsday Beast is an otherworldly-looking hulking monster summoned by the evil Antimatter Legion. It will be encountered as players reach the. Himeko will be a temporary party member at this point in the game. Players should also have March 7 and Dan Heng as part of their story progression. This is important as players need each character's help to overcome this somewhat challenging fight.

In a nutshell, the massive draconian monster has three attackable parts of the battlefield. It has two hands and a central "engine." The objective is to defeat all aspects to expose the actual dragon's body that can be damaged easily. However, this is easier said than done as the beast dishes out attacks that hit the entire party. Players should first focus on setting up March 7's defensive skill to shield all players throughout the fight.

As for his attacks: Disaster's Right Hand (gold) deals Imaginary attacks and is weak to March 7's Ice and Himeko's Fire damage. On the other hand, Dawn's Left Hand (blue) deals Quantum damage and is vulnerable to Fire and Dan Heng's Wind. The Antimatter Engine, meanwhile, is weak to Physical (which the protagonist specializes in) and Fire. Focusing on taking out one part at a time with the appropriate elements is recommended to cause Weakness Break.

Foes in Honkai: Star Rail has a toughness gauge which can be quickly depleted by dishing out damage the enemy is weak to - often using Skills. Strategically manage Skill Points to use Skills, keep track of party order in the top-left of the screen, put up shields frequently, and use each character's Ultimates to break down all parts eventually. Also, please take note of the Engine's ability to buff its Hands, but since they are prioritized first, this should not be much of an issue. Himeko's follow-up with her drones will be instrumental in this scenario.

Once the primary health bar of the boss appears, players can go all out but do not celebrate yet. The dragon powers up with a second phase once its central health has been depleted for the first time. The second time around, its attack gets boosted as well. Making matters worse, the beast also charges up for a heavy-hitting Cataclysm Precursor attack. In this scenario, focus on defeating the three parts before the boss can strike; otherwise, players could be left with low HP members if they do not wipe their party out.

After all, no healing abilities are available at this point in Honkai: Star Rail. Repeat taking down its central health a second time, which should go down quickly even without using Skills. That is all players need to know about beating the Doomsday Beast in Honkai: Star Rail.

Honkai: Star Rail was released on April 26, 2023. It is available on PC, iOS, and Android platforms. The game is also scheduled to be available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles.

Poll : 0 votes