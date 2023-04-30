5 best mobile gacha games to play in 2023

Mobile gacha games have become quite popular in the gaming genre. They allow players to buy characters, cards, and other items from their gacha collection, similar to vending machines. These titles share elements from genres such as RPG, action, strategy, tactical, and more. Mostly, they consist of deep storylines, adventure, anime-style characters, and an open world.

While many studios have popular gacha games, some stand out as they provide the best gameplay experience. The article lists some of the best offerings to try out in 2023. All of these titles are free to download from the Play Store and App Store with in-app purchases.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Genshin Impact and 4 other best mobile gacha games in 2023

1) Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact is one of the most popular titles in the genre, with over 50 million downloads on the Play Store. Developed by miHoYo, this mobile gacha game is an RPG filled with action, adventure, elemental magic, and anime-style open world. Players can explore every inch of the fantasy world of Tevyat, collect loot, solve puzzles, defeat bosses, and more.

The mobile gacha game offers a wide range of playable characters, each with their abilities, personalities, and background stories. Players can add four characters to their battle party and unlock numerous others as they progress through the game. The developers constantly add new bosses, areas, events, and weapons, and more, making the game fresh with every update.

The beautiful soundtrack and mind-blowing graphics make the gameplay immersive. Players can also team up with their friends and battle bosses together online. The title requires an OS version of Android 5.0 and above and iOS 11.0 or later.

2) RAID: Shadow Legends

RAID: Shadow Legends is an RPG game set in the dark fantasy world of Teleria. Players can choose a battle party of four characters in this turn-based mobile gacha game. It offers more than 650 champions from 15 factions in its collection that can be summoned to battle.

It offers possible champion builds of over a million from various factions, including Sorcerers, Elves, Knights, and more. Players can train them for battle and shape them into living weapons to defeat bosses in epic battles.

RAID offers an online multiplayer battle arena where players fight each other to climb arena tiers and unlock special gears. It features 12 RPG maps featuring mythical beasts as bosses, with the likes of Dragons, Undead Knights, and more. The game requires an OS of Android 5.0 and above and iOS 11.0 or later.

3) Azur Lane

Azur Lane is a mobile gacha game with elements of 2D action-shooter, tactical, and RPG genre. Developed by Chinese developers Shanghai Manjuu and Xiamen Yongshi, it has been adapted into anime series, manga, and original video animation. It features naval warfare set in an alternate reality of the Second World War.

Players collect various characters that are interpretations of World War II warships from different countries. Players can choose from 300 warships to make their team of six to defeat enemies’ ships. The game has easy controls allowing players to battle, either manually or through AI.

Azur Lane has over five million downloads with a high rating of 4.8 on the Play Store. It requires an OS version of Android 4.4 and above and iOS 9.0 or later.

4) Cookie Run: Kingdom

Cookie Run: Kingdom is an action RPG mobile gacha game with unique cookie characters. It provides 100 playable heroes, and players can choose up to five to build their battle party. The protagonist is GingerBrave, who fights against the Dark Enchantress Cookie and her dark legion with his companions. Gamers can battle in various modes, such as Kingdom Arena, Cookie Alliance, Super Mayhem, and Guild Battles.

Players can also design and build their kingdom with unique decors where they construct items, manufacture materials, and arrange activities. Cookie Kingdom, Cookie Heroes, and their skills are upgradable using items from the game’s gacha collection. Brilliant voice actors have given their voices to Cookie heroes, who can be dressed in beautiful chic costumes.

Developer Devsisters are constantly updating the game with new characters, magic candies, and other in-game events. It has over 10 million downloads on the Play Store with a high rating. It requires an OS version of Android 5.1 and above and an iOS version of 11.0 or later.

5) Alchemy Stars

Developed by Tourdog Studio, this tactical RPG has over a million downloads on the Play Store. The mobile gacha game features the place Astra, where Caelestite and Aurorians have lived together peacefully. Unfortunately, the Eclipsites waged war and massacred all Caelestites, leaving only one survivor.

Players take on this role and collaborate with Aurorians to defeat the Eclipsites. They can form a party of five members to battle in colored tiles, each indicating elemental types. Each Aurorian has one of four elemental types: frost, molten, emerald, and thunderbolt.

The title has beautiful character designs and enticing battle animations, with world-class voice actors bringing life to the characters. This free-to-play mobile gacha game requires an OS version of Android 6.0 and above and iOS 10.0 or later.

Poll : 0 votes