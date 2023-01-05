Genshin Impact among most successful mobile games ever, having earned $4 billion by 2023

According to Sensor Tower's latest data, Genshin Impact has earned over $4 billion by the start of 2023. More specifically, it has generated over $4.1 billion in several regions. Available data points to the following breakdown:
- $1.4 billion came from China
- $960 million came from Japan
- $680 million came from from the US
- $250 million came from South Korea
The remaining $810 million would have come from other regions like Europe, the rest of Asia, and other continents. Based on several data metrics, these current figures place Genshin Impact in 12th place for the best-selling mobile games in history.
The above infographic shows the data from the Korean version of Sensor Tower. Cross-referencing it with other sales figures from other sources places it in the top 12 highest-grossing mobile games:
- Honor of Kings: ~$14,667,500,000
- Monster Strike: ~$10,000,000,000
- PUBG Mobile: ~$9,000,000,000
- Puzzle & Dragons: ~$8,578,340,000
- Clash of Clans: ~$8,000,000,000
- Pokemon Go: ~$7,760,000,000
- Candy Crush Saga: ~$7,456,000,000
- Fate/Grand Order: ~$6,300,000,000
- Fantasy Westward Journey: ~$4,700,000,000
- Roblox: ~$4,600,000,000
- Garena Free Fire: ~$4,330,000,000
- Genshin Impact: ~$4,100,000,000
Being in the top 12 is a huge accomplishment, especially since thousands of other mobile games compete for such a placement. It is worth noting that Genshin Impact reached $1 billion in just six months since its debut and has continuously been near the top of the monthly charts regarding revenue.
Note: Sensor Tower has data from other sources, so only the highest values are used here. For example, Sensor Tower lists Honor of Kings as only earning $13.1 billion, but sources aggregated by Wikipedia show that it's made over $14,667,500,000.
Sensor Tower's data shows that the $4 billion estimate was achieved by December 5, 2022. While this data isn't official, it is based on an estimation from a single company. It should serve as a good approximation for mobile gamers to analyze.
HoYoverse did not reveal its total sales figures when writing this article.
Genshin Impact's popularity
The title was the most talked about game on Twitter in 2021 and 2022. The original source for this data was Twitter, and its associated figures included many worldwide Tweets. A few reasons for the game's popularity include the following:
- Drip marketing of various characters, events, and updates
- Popular characters often get a ton of discussion and fanart dedicated to them
- Some web events involve the player being on Twitter
- This game receives regular updates, so there's usually something to talk about
- Several crossovers involving Genshin Impact have happened before
Like most successful mobile games, Genshin Impact is an F2P title that includes microtransactions. Players can spend their real-life money on the following:
- Genesis Crystals
- Battle Passes
- Blessings of the Welkin Moon
Many players often want to get a specific character, which leads to spending money to get Genesis Crystals converted into Primogems in a 1:1 ratio. Some of the most successful banners in the game's history have generated $30 million and above in China alone.
Prices for microtransactions range from region to region, but it's clear from most data metrics that this title has generated billions of dollars thus far.
