Genshin Impact is the most tweeted-about game on Twitter in 2022

Every gamer knows that Genshin Impact is popular, yet some might be surprised to hear how famous it truly is. It was the most tweeted-about game on Twitter in the first half of 2022. This data comes from Twitter, so it's unlikely to be fabricated in this situation.

The source also posted other news, including countries that tweet the most about gaming and various esports categories. However, this article will focus solely on the most tweeted-about games from January 1 to June 30, 2022, based on Twitter's metrics.

Genshin Impact is the number one most tweeted-about game on Twitter in 2022 thus far

Twitter Philippines @TwitterPH Narito na ang mga games na nangunguna sa mga pag-uusap sa Twitter sa buong mundo sa unang kalahati ng 2022. Narito na ang mga games na nangunguna sa mga pag-uusap sa Twitter sa buong mundo sa unang kalahati ng 2022. https://t.co/PPk10balRe

Suffice to say, Genshin fans were ecstatic after the reveal. For those who don't speak this language, here is an English Translation:

"Here are the games that will be leading Twitter conversations around the world in the first half of 2022."

The top ten shown in this infographic are:

Genshin Impact Wordle Ensemble Stars Final Fantasy Project SEKAI Apex Legends Elden Ring Fate/Grand Order Valorant The Legend of Zelda

Keep in mind that this infographic is for all tweets worldwide. It isn't specific to just one region of the world. Hence, it's extremely impressive that Genshin Impact dominated these trends and is the number one most tweeted-about game for the first half of 2022.

The same phenomenon happened in 2021, so it's another example of how popular this game is and continues to be. Remember, all of this data comes from the official Twitter blog. No specific numbers were listed when it came to the sheer quantity of every game's number of tweets.

Why Genshin Impact is so prominent

Genshin Impact is an open-world gacha game with numerous beloved characters and events that intrigue its playerbase. It's not surprising that it ended up as the single most tweeted-about game on Twitter this year, especially since there are many reasons why players tweet about the game, which include:

New official information about something exciting (including leaks)

Various fanart, especially on a character's birthday

Participating in some online event for a chance at some prizes

Memes

The game gets regular Version Updates almost every 42 days, so there's often something to talk about on Twitter. The second half of the year has only just started, so there is plenty of time for other games to potentially clinch the number one spot on this list.

Genshin Impact's popularity hasn't waned in the past few months, even with Version 2.7's delay into consideration. The game came out in late 2020 and has won numerous awards since then, such as Best Mobile Game at the TGA.

