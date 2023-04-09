5 best champions for beginners in Raid Shadow Legends

Raid Shadow Legends is one of the most-played turn-based competitive multiplayer RPGs in the world right, with over a million users playing it on a daily basis. Raid Shadow Legends is stoked with challenging dungeons, each containing a tough boss to beat. Awesome fully-voiced campaigns with more than 12 locations and 13 unique factions like Orcs, Dwarfs, Dark Elves, the Undead, and more.

What makes Raid Shadow Legends stand apart is its awesome roster of Champions. There are more than 420 champions to pick from, all bringing unique individual skills and abilities into the battle arenas. With so many unique Champions to choose from, picking the right one to begin your campaign can be confusing.

With this feature, we’ll walk you through five useful heroes in Raid Shadow Legends that work for you in the beginning.

Note: This article reflects the writer’s choices

Here are five easy-to-use Champions for newcomers in Raid Shadow Legends

1) Galek

Faction: Orc

Galek is the poster boy of Raid Shadow Legends (Image via Plarium)

The sword-wielding Orc hero Galek is an attacking hero and one of the four beginner heroes you can pick when you start campaigns in Raid Shadow Legends. Being the poster boy of the game, Galek is a pretty popular pick among beginners.

However, one must note that Galek doesn’t scale up as fast as other heroes like Kael and Elhaim. Nonetheless, he is a decent first choice due to the straight-up physical and AOE damage that he can incur through brute force and blades.

Galek the mighty Orc’s abilities are:

Cross Slash : Unleashed a straight-forward slash with his blade, the move repeats a second time.

: Unleashed a straight-forward slash with his blade, the move repeats a second time. Hellraiser : An AOE attack that Galek unleashed upon the enemies in front. For two turns, he gets speed buffs.

: An AOE attack that Galek unleashed upon the enemies in front. For two turns, he gets speed buffs. Cursed-Blade: An AOE attack that deals damage to four enemies and decreases their defense significantly.

Additionally, Galek’s aura increases a nearby ally’s HP by 15%, which can be pretty handy during tough dungeon challenges.

2) Kael

Faction: Dark Elves

A powerful mage with a ton of AOE abilities (Image via Plarium)

Kael is generally considered the best starting pick in Raid Shadow Legends. Belonging to the Dark Elf faction, he brings in tremendous AOE damage through his skills and abilities, which may become a game-changer when dealing with tough dungeon bosses.

Kael typically becomes a powerful mage during late games, and can single-handedly take out even the toughest bosses. Here are the abilities that make Kael such a powerful mage:

· Dark Bolt: A single magical attack from his staff that has the potential to poison the enemy in two turns.

A single magical attack from his staff that has the potential to poison the enemy in two turns. · Acid Rain: A powerful AOE attack that showers acid rain on all enemies.

A powerful AOE attack that showers acid rain on all enemies. · Disintegrate: A powerful AOE attack that randomly poisons a single opponent.

Similar to Galek, Kael’s aura increases an ally’s HP by 15%, which becomes vital for long dungeon runs.

3) The Arbiter

Faction: Dark Elves

The perfect support Champion to have alongside Kael (Image via Plarium)

The Arbiter is a fantastic support archer to have alongside Kael. She is also a Dark Elves Champion and comes with a powerful set of damaging skills. The Arbiter has one of the best speed-enhancing auras in Raid Shadow Legends, and is considered one of the fastest heroes in Arena gameplay.

You will get The Arbiter as a starter pick in Raid Shadow Legends. The easiest way to acquire her, you’d have to spend some Mystery Shards on the portal to try out your luck.

Here are the abilities that make the Arbiter so powerful:

Gaze of Justice: Shoots arrows at single-target twice.

Shoots arrows at single-target twice. Enforced Humility: Shoots all enemies in front with arrows. Has a 75% chance of decreasing the duration of all enemy buffs.

Shoots all enemies in front with arrows. Has a 75% chance of decreasing the duration of all enemy buffs. Mentor of Heroes: Boosts the Turn Meter of all allies by 30%, while also providing a powerful Increase Attack buff of 50% to all allies for two turns.

Her aura increases ally’s speed in the arena by 30%.

4) Athel

Faction: Telerian

Athel the Telerian Paladin (Image via Twitter)

Athel is a good starter choice for more patient players in Raid Shadow Legends. An aggressive Champion belonging to the Telerian faction, she is one of the few heroes that has a self-buff, which makes her pretty formidable.

Here are Athel’s abilities:

Strike-down: Delivers three mighty blows at a single-target

Delivers three mighty blows at a single-target Higher Blessing: A self-buff that increases attack and defense. More significantly, Athel gains an extra turn if the skill is activated when her health is below 50%.

A self-buff that increases attack and defense. More significantly, Athel gains an extra turn if the skill is activated when her health is below 50%. Divine Blades: A powerful AOE attack that deals significant damage to all enemies.

5) Elhain

Faction: High Elves

Shoot your way to victory with Elhain (Image via Plarium)

The first Champion to lose her life in the prolog, Elhain is a pretty decent starter choice champion in Raid Shadow Legends due to her superior AOE abilities. Despite that, the High Elf archer lacks the extra punch to deal with the final dungeon bosses. It is best to team her up with heroes that are more aggressive.

Elhain’s skills are listed below:

Keen Shot: Shoots arrow at a single enemy. Strike another arrow if the first blow deals critical damage.

Shoots arrow at a single enemy. Strike another arrow if the first blow deals critical damage. Lighting Arrow: Shoots arrow at a single enemy, then follows it up with a barrage of arrows that hits all enemies. This ability has a 15% chance of incurring critical hits. Additionally, Elhain receives a 30% chance of getting critical hits in subsequent turns if the skill kills at least one enemy.

Shoots arrow at a single enemy, then follows it up with a barrage of arrows that hits all enemies. This ability has a 15% chance of incurring critical hits. Additionally, Elhain receives a 30% chance of getting critical hits in subsequent turns if the skill kills at least one enemy. Valley of Death: Shoots arrows at all enemies twice.

