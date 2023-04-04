5 most iconic RPGs that you should revisit in 2023

From the early days of tabletop games to the modern and immersive experience, RPGs have been captivating players for decades. Whether you prefer to delve into a vast open world, engage in strategic turn-based combat, or immerse yourself in a rich and captivating storyline, this genre offers something for everyone.

With thousands of RPGs existing out there, it would be cruel to talk about the best in history. It provokes intense arguments, and even if we only mention a few of the best ones, it may make you feel overwhelmed trying to find enough time to play them all.

Luckily, you can enjoy playing all these games, one at a time. Here are five iconic RPG titles you can consider revisiting this 2023.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

5 RPG titles you should revisit right away: Diablo 3, Final Fantasy VII Remake, and more

1) Diablo 3

Diablo 3 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

A decade since its release, Diablo 3 has grown to become one of the most exceptional cooperative RPGs available. With Blizzard's decision to eliminate the contentious auction house, revamp the loot system, and enhance the endgame content, the title has surpassed its initial limitations to become outstanding.

Players can enjoy it solo by exploring the depths of the Sanctuary or join forces with up to three other friends to tackle challenging battles together. Even after all these years, Diablo 3 remains a thrilling experience.

Additionally, with Diablo 4 set to release in June, there's never been a better opportunity to dive into the world.

2) Fallout: New Vegas

Fallout: New Vegas (Image via Bethesda)

It is uncommon to find an open-world RPG that devotes so much effort to its side quests, offbeat locations, and minor characters. Many open-world games promise the freedom to explore and do anything, but Fallout: New Vegas stands out by inspiring even the most determined players to discover everything it has to offer.

What sets it apart even further is its diverse range of possible paths that only become apparent based on your decisions, creating a complex web of choices to navigate.

Playing this game is an experience that will leave you feeling accomplished and proud.

3) Final Fantasy VII Remake

Final Fantasy VII Remake (Image via Square Enix)

Final Fantasy XVI is coming later this year, and fans are wondering if it could ever match the franchise’s seventh installment.

Final Fantasy VII Remake played a significant role in elevating the popularity of the RPG genre in the western world to a new level. Its dark tone, stunning graphics, cutting-edge CG cutscenes, expansive world, and captivating storyline all contributed to its success.

The characters have become legendary, whether they are heroes or villains, and their impact on the genre is immeasurable.

Regardless of whether one considers it overrated or the greatest game ever made, its influence and innovation cannot be ignored.

4) The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Image via Nintendo)

Released in 2017, it is the 19th installment in the Legend of Zelda series and is set in a vast open world filled with diverse landscapes, ancient ruins, and dangerous creatures.

Players control Link, the protagonist, as he sets out to rescue Princess Zelda and save the kingdom of Hyrule from the primal evil, Calamity Ganon. With its immersive gameplay, stunning visuals, and engaging storyline, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has received critical acclaim and is considered one of the best video games of all time.

Its sequel, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, is set to come out this year on May 12. Fans of The Legend of Zelda series may want to refresh their knowledge of the game's lore and history before diving into the upcoming sequel.

5) The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (Image via CD Projekt RED)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is a truly unique experience that offers a diverse range of gameplay and story elements. Players can go from battling supernatural creatures like noonwraiths to engaging in paid intimate encounters at the Passiflora. The game boasts a mix of challenging and enjoyable combat, exceptional writing, and tough moral dilemmas that will grip them from the outset.

It features side stories that are so intricate and captivating that they can easily serve as main storylines in other games.

For many of us, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is the ultimate realization of our childhood fantasies of being transported to a world of magic, swords, and sorcery. So, take your time and savor every moment with Geralt and Roach, because The Witcher 4 could be coming soon.

With their deep lore, complex characters, and endless possibilities, RPGs have become some of the most beloved and critically acclaimed games in the industry. This year, players are about to get their hands on the sequels to some of the most iconic titles of all time. Thus, it is high time to revisit the games we all know and love.

