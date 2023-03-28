Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom reveals new Link abilities: Ascend, Fuse, Recall, and more

During the latest Nintendo presentation, new information came to light about Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. As he journeys around Hyrule, Link gains a slew of new skills, some of which were demonstrated in the video. Since our last foray into the open-world RPG game, Hyrule has altered, as has Link's capacity to explore it. Here’s what is currently known about Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and the new powers that Link can take advantage of, courtesy of Eiji Aonuma, from the latest Nintendo Switch presentation.

Link has four incredible new abilities in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Eiji Aonuma stated during this presentation that there are so many changes and updates in the sequel title, Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, that they couldn’t possibly get to them all during the short video. The interface was identical, except the Rune, meter had been replaced with an Apple. This will most likely assist Link to get to his meal faster or remind him when it's time to eat.

However, the real star of the presentation was Link’s new abilities. There were four displayed, each with important applications. The abilities were Ascend, Fuse, Rewind, and Ultrahand, and all of them will undoubtedly be important in some exploration and puzzle-solving aspects of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Ascend will feel like players having the ability to clip through ceilings in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. When Link has access to a place with a ceiling, such as a cave or a structure, he can utilize Ascend to rapidly reach the top. He targets the ceiling and glides upward, phasing through to the top. It could be an incredibly convenient way to scale mountains, towers, and more of this open-world adventure.

Fuse is a potential solution to the problem of weapon durability in the game. After all, durability will live on in Link’s new adventure. Throughout his adventure in Hyrule, he can combine weapons, or perhaps weapons with other items, to create new weapons with powerful effects.

In the trailer, Link combined a stick and a rock to make a hammer. With the new Fuse ability, there will be some truly intriguing possibilities. Then there's Recall, which allows Link to reverse time - kind of.

Link can rewind time on specific objects with this ability. For instance, if a rock falls from one of the Sky Isles, you may get on it, Pull it up into the sky, and tag along with it.

Ultrahand is the final new ability for Link in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. In the previous game, the Hero of Time was able to ride on horses and other mounts, but now, Link will be able to craft vehicles to cruise Hyrule on.

Link was able to use the caravan to construct a boat and a car out of logs and fans. It appears that players will be able to create some unique creations, though the limitations are unknown at this time.

Unfortunately, fans have no clue how Link will gain access to them or whether that is all the Hero of Time will be able to employ, but they already show tremendous promise. Players won’t know for sure until May 12, 2023, when Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom launches worldwide.

Poll : 0 votes