5 open-world RPG games like GTA 5 RP in 2023

The Grand Theft Auto (GTA) franchise revolutionized the open-world RPG genre. With the release of GTA 3 in 2001, Rockstar Games showed the world just how capable technology was at the time. The gaming industry was sitting on a gold mine, and Rockstar had just handed them the keys to it.

With inspiration from GTA 3, many other developing giants went on to create some of the best open-world games we have experienced. As Rockstar Games takes its time to release GTA 6, there are other games that players can try out.

Here are five GTA-like open-world RPG games to play in 2023.

5 best open-world RPG games like GTA 5 in 2023

1) Days Gone

Days Gone is set in a post-apocalyptic world where a viral outbreak has transformed humans into feral beings known as Freakers while the rest seek shelter to survive. The game features an enthralling plot and a large open world that players can explore. There is also the availability of vehicle customization and an abundance of weapons.

However, players will have to be watchful of the hordes of hundreds of Freakers that populate this once picturesque destination. Days Gone was released as a PlayStation 4 exclusive in 2019 and was eventually ported to PC in 2021. The global gaming community has widely recognized it as one of the most underrated games of its time.

2) Hogwarts Legacy

The long-awaited dream game of millions of Harry Potter fans was released on next-gen consoles and PC in February 2023 to tremendous acclaim. While there are no guns in the game, there are wands and spells that players must master while attending Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry as a student.

Despite being set nearly a century before Harry Potter's adventures, the game has an engaging plot rich with lore and characters from novels and movies. The vast open world also features many of the series' iconic locations, which players can spend hours exploring. Hogwarts Legacy is yet to be released on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

3) Atomic Heart

Atomic Heart has a unique concept that twists the history of humankind. It is set in an alternate version of 1955, where the Soviet Union has gone leaps and bounds into using advanced technology. Players take up the role of a KGB agent named P-3, tasked with investigating a factory that has seemingly been decommissioned.

The game has impressive graphics and a big open world taken control of by robots as players strive to survive against threats using weapons from a catalog of futuristic and creative firearms. Atomic Heart was released in February 2023 for PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, X/S, and PC.

4) Far Cry 6

Far Cry 6 is a roaring entry into the beloved First-Person Shooter franchise. Released in 2021, Far Cry 6 tasks players with leading a revolution in a land stuck in time. Yara is a breathtaking island used for malicious intent by its dictator, Antón Castillo.

Players have a sprawling landmass of lush vegetation, pristine waters, and deadly predators to explore. It features a sizeable catalog of vintage vehicles and creative firearms like the Discos Locos that players can use in warfare against Castillo's forces. Far Cry 6 is available on PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, X/S, PC, and Stadia.

5) Mafia III: Definitive Edition

Mafia III is the third installment of one of the most popular gaming franchises akin to the GTA series and was released in 2016 before being remastered for a 2020 release. The game gives players control over Lincoln Clay, a young American soldier returning from the Vietnam War. Now back home, Lincoln finds himself involved in a world of crime as he strives to make a name for himself.

The game is as close as it gets to an alternative GTA experience. Set in the 60s, it features an impressive soundtrack and perfectly captures the esthetics of that decade. Combined with that is a sprawling and diverse open world to explore. While the game is criticized for being repetitive, the excellent Hollywood blockbuster-like story makes up for it.

Many more games are set to be released in the coming months. However, one can currently have fun playing the games on this list.

Poll : 0 votes