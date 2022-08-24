5 crime-themed games fans of Mafia will enjoy

Mafia games have a history of driving players insane with their unpredictable plots, huge open worlds, and intense action. Although Mafia games have an open environment and compelling characters, their top aim has always been to provide narrative-driven experiences with a twist.

The Mafia series includes crime simulations and period dramas set in the 1930s, 1940s, and 1950s. The definitive Mafia edition has garnered fantastic feedback from gamers worldwide. The original, launched in 2002, has been completely remade in the definitive edition.

Players of the original game will recognize the gameplay, which has undergone some tweaks but still maintains the game's amazing tale. Fans of Mafia games can access a collection as extensive as this remastered trilogy.

Crime-themed video games comparable to the Mafia games

5) Assassin’s Creed: Syndicate

With Assassin's Creed Syndicate, players are transported to London during the industrial revolution. The two protagonists of Assassin's Creed Syndicate are Jacob and Evie Frye, and players can switch between them anytime. They are sibling assassins, each with their characteristics and goals.

The narration concept of multiple characters works well. The two feature specific skill levels, weapons, and equipment, but they exchange looted resources. In other words, players can make each sibling excel at various game mechanics before selecting the sibling with the strongest skill set for each task.

Every area where Jacob and Evie have left their impression is now home to gang members, and gamers can easily add new members. After being hired, players can use gang members to aid in large battles and create havoc while under enemy pursuit.

4) LA. Noire

Like the Mafia games, the plot and environment are probably the most inventive and well-polished aspects of this game. The game not only carefully recreates 1940s Los Angeles but also highlights the city's details by employing common game conventions.

The investigative portions of the game will probably get tedious if all of the game's assistance is activated, but if players indulge themselves in the concept and the game's world, those portions are fantastic.

The interrogation and research are far more engaging than the normal Rockstar gameplay aspects like driving, physical fights, murdering, and chases, which help give the game a thrill and action.

3) Yakuza: Like A Dragon

To set oneself apart from its beat 'em up counterparts, Yakuza: Like a Dragon throws itself out in a variety of truly fascinating manner. Despite some very startling problems as the game progresses, Yakuza: Like a Dragon's distinctive gameplay and story aspects mainly impress.

Players play the part of Ichiban Kasuga, a fresh face in the Yakuza. Years later, Kasuga discovers that his former Yakuza family is no longer what it once was, throwing him stranded and deceived.

After spending most of his life in prison, Kasuga is physically pushed to the bottom of society and must start again as a homeless person.

Although combat is entertaining and contains fascinating strategic components, it is frequently afflicted by technical jank. Under typical conditions, all fighting systems work together effectively, but combat occasionally involves some strange occurrences.

2) Max Payne 3

Third-person action shooter Max Payne 3 again places players in the eponymous and legendary Max Payne role. During the 12-hour campaign, a considerably older Max is plucked from his lonely New York habitat and placed in Sao Paulo, Brazil, where he will serve as the powerful Branco family's private protection.

Additionally, Rockstar has created a captivating narrative about Max's unending downward slide that is persistently grim. Max Payne is a chronological game that prioritizes character growth and maintains the narrative's flow, in contrast to the Mafia series.

1) Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 is an open-world game centered in the American Wild West. RDR2 was published in 2018 and made by Rockstar, the same team that made the Grand Theft Auto games.

Although it is a prequel, it improves significantly on the ideas from the original and, like most instances, outperforms them. This is a representation of Rockstar that is sophisticated, aspirational, and incredibly inventive from a narrative that is functionally and aesthetically expressing.

Rockstar has overloaded RDR2 with content, from the action-adventure concept to the narrative and gameplay. The main character of Red Dead Redemption 2 is Arthur Morgan, a prominent Dutch Van der Linde gang member. Compared to John Marston's story, his is more delicate and complex, and RDR2 provides Arthur plenty of opportunities to grow as a person.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Srijan Sen