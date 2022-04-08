5 reasons why the Max Payne remakes will be better than the GTA Trilogy remasters

GTA gamers and Rockstar fans recently got word about the Max Payne 1 and 2 remakes. Remedy Entertainment announced on April 7th that it was collaborating with Rockstar to remaster Max Payne 1 and Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne. Fans were overjoyed as these games were long overdue on the remaster list.

The two games were developed by Remedy back in the day (2001 and 2003, respectively). Both were major hits due to their dark and gritty stories and action-packed combos. Teaming up with Rockstar this time around, Remedy plans to merge both games into one and come up with a remaster for the ages.

Top 5 reasons why the Max Payne remakes will outdo GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition

5) Not going to be developed by GSG

The first and most obvious point is that the Max Payne remake will not be developed by Grove Street Games, who did the GTA Trilogy. Remedy Entertainment will take over development for Max Payne. This video perfectly summarizes what GSG did to remaster the previous Grand Theft Auto Games.

Remedy Entertainment has entered into an agreement with Rockstar so that Rockstar will only publish and market the game. The agreement states that once Rockstar has recovered its marketing, publishing, and selling costs, Remedy will take royalties.

4) History of Remedy Entertainment

Remedy Entertainment entered the gaming industry in 1996 with Death Rally. From there on, the roads led up, with games like Max Payne, Alan Wake, Quantam Break, and Control.

GSG, on the other hand, came into being in 2009, and has only worked on 4 big projects, namely, the Definitive Edition, Bully, GTA San Andreas, and ARK: Survival Evolved. Remedy holds a massive experience advantage over GSG.

3) Northlight Engine

Remedy's recent games like Quantam Break and Control have used its proprietary Northlight Engine. It is one of best engines used in the gaming industry as it takes realism and graphics to another level.

The photo-realistic graphics and facial animations this engine doles out are unmatched. Both games saw top-level game physics as well. Both games showcased mass destruction and rewind capabilities. The engine goes beyond just graphics and physics. The way the sound is mastered helps it perfectly sync with the video.

2) Control's success

Remedy Entertainment's Control is has been its best offering so far (Image via Remedy Entertainment)

August 27, 2019, marks the date that Control was released for all platforms. It followed a Remedy-esque world which lingered between reality and a dream-like state. Max Payne 1 had such moments as well.

Control quickly made its own space and fans began thronging to the game. The game was developed by Remedy using the Northlight Engine. The story in the game was also quite interesting but the graphics and physics were like none other.

Control was nominated for almost every major award and got quite a few of them, including:

2019 Game award for Best Art Direction

2020 Visual Effects Society Award for Outstanding Visual Effects in a Real-Time Project

202 NAVGTR awards for Animation, 3D, Control Design, Direction, Graphics, etc.

The critically-acclaimed game has put Remedy back on the map. Its collaboration with GTA's makers can only mean great things.

1) AAA budget

The Max Payne remaster will be worked on while keeping a AAA budget in mind. This implies the resources used in the project will mirror the ones that are used in any modern day game. Remedy said:

"The game’s development budget will be financed by Rockstar Games, the size of which will be in line with a typical Remedy AAA-game production."

Remastering a game may sound easy, but it is quite far from it. The game will have to be remade in a sense. Since it will also get an upgraded engine, the work will start from scratch. Both games will be merged into one.

The AAA budget will be provided by Rockstar and used by Remedy. The canvas and the brushes are there, Remedy just needs to start painting the masterpiece that all gamers are waiting for. The GTA Trilogy is a lazy project full of bugs and disappointments, this will not be in the same category.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan