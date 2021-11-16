Why GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition hasn’t lived up to expectations so far

GTA Trilogy - The Definitive Edition has been generating considerable hype ever since it was leaked by a source from Kotaku. Rockstar Games soon announced the definitive editions of the original GTA trilogy and it was released on November 11, 2021. However, the remasters have received mixed reviews from fans and the gaming press, with many either loving the game or hating it entirely.

Many believe the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition was rushed and that Rockstar didn't polish the remaster the way they usually do for their other games. Fans were extremely disappointed about the numerous bugs and shortcomings in the remasters. Aside from graphical oddities, many of the issues made the game unplayable.

Why fans were disappointed with GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition

Rockstar Games hyped up the games quite a bit which caused fans to have high hopes from the games. The company promised graphical enhancements for everything in the GTA Trilogy. The company is known in the industry for immensely-detailed games with very few bugs.

However, that's hardly been the case with their most recent release. The GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition is full of bugs, be it graphical gremlins or technical snags that make it impossible for players to enjoy the games.

The title was released with graphics that were, in many instances, a step down from the original offering or when compared to the mods designed by the community. Performance issues on even the next-generation consoles made the game unplayable in certain missions.

These games were meant to be the remastered versions of the original trilogy, but they were released despite being incomplete. Many players complained about how the original versions felt more wholesome and the remastered ones felt nothing like what they were expecting.

Although games feature a few graphical improvements, they're nowhere close to being acceptable by today's standards. And regardless of how they look, the whole endeavor of playing the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition is pointless if they have bugs that stop the players from progressing. Fans expected Rockstar to make these games close to perfect and improve on the original versions of the games, instead of being inferior in so many ways.

GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition currently holds a Metacritic score of 0.9, which underscores the players' disappointment. Gamers and the press alike have been openly critical of Rockstar Games' latest effort and many feel that the the company isn't what it used to be.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee