Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks reveal two new Artifact sets and effects

Fresh Genshin Impact leaks have revealed new artifacts that will be introduced in patch 3.0. Additionally, the leaks also mention all the effects of the two new artifacts that drop simultaneously with Sumeru.

Here are the names of the new Sumeru artifacts:

Memories of the Deep Forest

Ornamental Gold Dream

These leaks have been shared by a credible source, so there is a high chance that the effects of the new artifacts covered in this article are genuine. While the leak is from a reliable source, Travelers can wait for an official announcement of these artifacts for better clarity.

Here is everything that players need to know about the new Sumeru artifacts in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 3.0's new Sumeru-based artifacts and their effects

Sumeru to add two new artifacts (Image via Genshin Impact)

Sumeru will introduce two new artifacts in Genshin Impact 3.0. Recent leaks have also revealed the artifacts' names and their set bonus effects. Here are the names of the new artifacts:

Memories of the Deep Forest

Ornamental Gold Dream

One artifact focuses on increasing Dendro DMG, while the other artifact is more Elemental Mastery oriented. The leaked information about the set bonus effects will give players a general idea of what the artifacts are capable of.

Unfortunately, the new leaks do not mention how players can farm these new artifacts, so the Genshin Impact community has to wait for further leaks or official announcements for that.

Recent leaks have already revealed the upcoming debuts of three new Sumeru-based characters. There is a high chance that at least one of the new artifacts is the signature artifact for one of the new Sumeru characters.

Memories of the Deep Forest

Genshin Mains - Your Guide to Teyvat @genshinmains



2p - 15% Dendro DMG Bonus



4p - When the enemy receives elemental damage, Dendro RES is reduced by 25% for 8 seconds. Can trigger when a damage-dealing character is off-field.



#原神 #Genshin 3.0 new artifact - Memories of the Deep Forest2p - 15% Dendro DMG Bonus4p - When the enemy receives elemental damage, Dendro RES is reduced by 25% for 8 seconds. Can trigger when a damage-dealing character is off-field. 3.0 new artifact - Memories of the Deep Forest2p - 15% Dendro DMG Bonus4p - When the enemy receives elemental damage, Dendro RES is reduced by 25% for 8 seconds. Can trigger when a damage-dealing character is off-field.#原神 #Genshin

Memories of the Deep Forest is one of the new Sumeru-based artifacts that will be introduced with the patch 3.0 update. Here is a summary of the set bonus effects:

2-piece: Provide an additional 15% Dendro DMG bonus

Provide an additional 15% Dendro DMG bonus 4-piece: When a character deals elemental damage to an enemy, Dendro resistance will reduce by 25% for 8 seconds. This effect can be triggered by the character off-field.

The entire Sumeru arc is expected to introduce around 15 characters, and most of them are bound to have Dendro vision. Memories of the Deep Forest has a great 2-piece set bonus that can be used by almost every Dendro character that might be released during the Sumeru arc.

It is still too early to predict suitable candidates due to a lack of information about the upcoming Dendro characters.

Ornamental Gold Dream

Genshin Mains - Your Guide to Teyvat @genshinmains



2p - Elemental Mastery is increased by 80.



4p - Effect triggered after the elemental reaction. 1/2/3 characters of the same element in the same team will cause the carrier to gain x/x/x% ATK. (cont below)



#原神 #Genshin 2nd new artifact in 3.0 - Ornamental Gold Dream2p - Elemental Mastery is increased by 80.4p - Effect triggered after the elemental reaction. 1/2/3 characters of the same element in the same team will cause the carrier to gain x/x/x% ATK. (cont below) 2nd new artifact in 3.0 - Ornamental Gold Dream2p - Elemental Mastery is increased by 80.4p - Effect triggered after the elemental reaction. 1/2/3 characters of the same element in the same team will cause the carrier to gain x/x/x% ATK. (cont below)#原神 #Genshin

The Ornamental Gold Dream artifact set focuses more on increasing Elemental Mastery and providing ATK buffs to the characters equipped with this artifact. Here is a summary of the set bonus effects:

2-piece: Increase Elemental Mastery by 80

Increase Elemental Mastery by 80 4-piece: The effect is triggered after an elemental reaction. If the party has 1/2/3 characters of the same element, the character equipped with this artifact will gain x/x/x% (currently unknown) of ATK. However, if the party has 1/2/3 characters of different elements, the character equipped with the artifact will gain x/x/x% (currently unknown) EM for the next 8 seconds. This effect can also be triggered when the character is off-field.

The two-piece set bonus is helpful for elemental teams who rely on many elemental reactions based on Elemental Mastery. A prime example is Intensified, which is one of the new Dendro reactions that will be added to Genshin Impact.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far