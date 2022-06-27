How to play Genshin Impact on Nvidia GeForce Now and claim free rewards

Genshin Impact is currently available for GeForce Now, allowing even more players to take part in the massively popular online game. Genshin Impact is an action-adventure RPG that is perfect for gamers on the go. It can be played on multiple devices while continuing the same adventure regardless of the platform.

The game is available on PC, mobile, and the PlayStation line of consoles and can now be added to a user's GeForce Now library. Here's how players can download and enter the world of Teyvat on GeForce Now.

How to play Genshin Impact on GeForce Now

Genshin Impact has just been released for GeForce Now, allowing players to stream the game straight from the cloud, significantly widening the hit RPG audience.

Many players were unable to take part in the game due to platform restrictions or file size issues, but thanks to GeForce Now, these issues are a thing of the past (provided the device is compatible with the Nvidia software).

GeForce Now is available on Windows PCs, Macs, and Chromebooks, along with several more options, allowing many more players to begin their journey through the massive world of Teyvat.

To begin playing, fans will first need to head to the official website to confirm if GeForce Now is available in their area. They'll also need an official HoYoverse account to play the game.

After confirming that GeForce Now is available in their region, players can download and install the application while signing up for an account for both NVIDIA and HoYoverse. While fans can also utilize a VPN if they find that their region is unavailable, this will likely have an adverse effect on latency.

Once these steps are complete, players can select Genshin Impact from the library of games available from GeForce Now and instantly begin playing. Thanks to the service's cloud storage, they won't even need to download the entire game to play it.

GeForce Now provides players with several different options when it comes to the quality of their gameplay. Since the games are streamed to players from a rig hosted by NVIDIA, fans have the option to pay for a powerful upgrade to their PC of choice. This gives players the opportunity to play with the graphics settings cranked all the way to the max.

Fans can choose between three different tiers: Highest Performance, Priority, and Free.

With higher tiers, players will be able to play on higher quality settings, with faster load times, better FPS, and more. However, for Genshin Impact, even the Free setting is more than enough to play with great graphics, thanks to the game's low demands when it comes to frame rates and graphics.

Free players will be restricted to one-hour-long sessions and may have to wait in a queue to play. Fans may want to splurge for the extra gameplay time if they plan to go all out. Here's the pricing chart:

Free: Basic Rig, Standard Access to gaming servers, 1-hour long session length.

Priority: $9.99 per month, Premium Rig, priority access to premium servers, 6-hour session length, up to 1080p at 60 FPS.

Highest Performance: $19.99 per month, GTX 3080 Rig, 8-hour session length, up to 4k resolution, and up to 120 FPS.

Players will even receive some rewards for playing on GeForce Now if they opt for these rewards through the GeForce Now program. They can claim these rewards through the NVIDIA Rewards Redemption Portal once they reach Adventure Rank 10, and the rewards are as follows:

10,000 Mora

5x Fine Enhancement Ores

3x Squirrel Fish

3x Northern Apple Stews

10x Adventurer's Experience

These items can help a player on their journey, and collecting them is as easy as logging into an NVIDIA account, selecting GeForce Now from the website's header, and then scrolling down to the Rewards option.

From there, players simply have to click Update Rewards Settings and check the box in the dialogue window to begin receiving their rewards.

