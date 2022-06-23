Genshin Impact Itto banner: Are Kuki and Itto worth the Primogems?

Genshin Impact's newest banner has brought the return of the 5-star Geo user Arataki Itto, along with the addition of the new 4-star character Kuki Shinobu. These two characters are both part of the Arataki Gang, a troublesome group that operates in Inazuma.

Itto and Kuki are the heads of the group, and as such, they have appeared on the banner together, allowing players to grab both of them easily. Itto can be an amazing Geo DPS unit, dishing out tons of damage with his powerful claymore, while Shinobu is an amazing healer with some caveats.

Players can find out whether they should summon for these characters here.

Are Arataki Itto and Kuki Shinobu worth summoning in Genshin Impact?

Genshin Impact's newest banner features two members of the Arataki Gang: the leader himself, Arataki Itto, and the second in command, Kuki Shinobu.

Itto is a devastatingly powerful Geo claymore user and is one of the game's strongest 5-star Geo characters. On the other hand, Shinobu is a 4-star Electro sword user who fills the role of a healer and enabler. Players who have some extra Primogems may be wondering whether to summon for these characters, and they can find some pros and cons here.

Should players summon for Itto?

enzo. @mlmGorou c6 itto damage showcase if anybody was interested btw c6 itto damage showcase if anybody was interested btw https://t.co/aOR4lsTneK

Arataki Itto is one of Genshin Impact's strongest Geo characters, and he has a unique claymore combat style that allows him to take down enemies in a flash. Players can combo his powerful chained charged attacks together to tear through enemies with pure Geo damage, and he can output some surprisingly consistent damage. Gamers who have wanted to try Geo out for themselves will definitely want to give Itto a try, as he excels at being a carry.

jay, semi ia 🧡🦊 waiting for shinobu! @zoyaboi SHEESH GOROU AND BENNETT DUO SUPPORT IS INSANE............. 33K ULT ALBEDO (mediocre build) AND INCREASING 40-60K DAMAGE ITTO ULT........ what more if gorou is c6 SHEESH GOROU AND BENNETT DUO SUPPORT IS INSANE............. 33K ULT ALBEDO (mediocre build) AND INCREASING 40-60K DAMAGE ITTO ULT........ what more if gorou is c6 😭 https://t.co/qGDCCsof3T

Arataki Itto is best paired with multiple Geo characters, allowing him to gather Energy easily and utilize Geo Resonance to boost his damage. Players will want to make sure they have some great Defense artifacts prepared for him as well, as he scales off of the often overlooked main stat. Arataki Itto is worth checking out as he is a fun and unique main carry who can consistently clear some of the game's hardest content.

Is Kuki Shinobu worth pulling?

Kuki Shinobu is an interesting character, as she is mainly focused on providing her teammates with healing while still having some strong Electro abilities and applications in her kit.

She wields a sword and is a 4-star character featured on Itto's banner. Kuki fills the role of a healer in most teams and can pump out some respectable healing numbers, especially when she has a ton of Max HP.

Kuki can also fill the role of an off-field Electro enabler, allowing her to create some useful reactions like Electro-Charged or Overload from the backline. Still, players will likely find better healing from healers like Kokomi, Bennett, or even Diona. As an Electro applicator, characters like Fischl and Beidou far outclass Shinobu. However, she is still a very unique character and definitely worth pulling for aesthetic reasons.

Genshin Impact's newest characters provide players with the opportunity to add some unique choices to their roster.

