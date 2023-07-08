Honkai Star Rail, much like its elder sibling Genshin Impact, presents the player character in the form of a self-insert protagonist. In the case of Honkai Star Rail, the player character is referred to as the Trailblazer. The Trailblazer, much like the Traveller, is an integral part of the story, complete with unique abilities of their own.

While the game does present us with a rather spectacular opening showcasing the origin of the Trailblazer, further details are spread across the game’s campaign and various in-game modes - such as the Simulated Universe.

Players can read further to learn more about the Trailblazer and their associated lore.

Note: Heavy spoilers for Honkai Star Rail will follow. Viewer discretion is advised.

The Trailblazer is the playable protagonist of Honkai Star Rail, brought to life by Kafka

Players are handed control of the Trailblazer shortly after the events of the prologue, which lead to both Kafka and Silver Wolf of the Stellaron Hunters activating the Receptacle. The Trailblazer is awakened shortly as an amnesiac once Kafka inserts the Stellaron into their body. Kafka leaves the dazed Trailblazer, mentioning the now-unknown destiny set out for him by Elio - the leader of the Stellaron Hunters.

Shortly afterward, the Trailblazer joins up with the Astral Express and successfully manages to subdue both the Doomsday Beast and a transformed Cocolia during events that take place in the Herta Space Station and Jarilo-VI, respectively.

After a visit to Herta’s Simulated Universe, it is revealed that the Trailblazer can communicate with other Stellarons, understanding their “will” in the process.

Things take a more interesting turn when players enter the Xianzhou Luofu and manage to subdue Kafka. Upon interrogation, Kafka reveals that bringing the Trailblazer to the Luofu was all part of a grand plan by their master Elio. In assisting the Luofu in resolving their own Stellaron crisis, the Luofu would be indebted to the Astral Express crew - and aid them in a time of urgency.

This is all to ensure that the Trailblazer will be prepared when facing Nanook the Destruction. The Trailblazer is prophesized to battle this Aeon and ultimately kill him, which is also coincidentally the goal of the Stellaron Hunters of Honkai Star Rail.

It is perhaps for this reason (and the fact that they hold a Stellaron within their own body) that the Trailblazer possesses such unique abilities, such as being able to change their Path with each ascension, unlocking new powers in the process.

Despite their synthetic origin, the Trailblazer does have a rather unique personality of their own, displaying curious behaviors such as a strange obsession with trash cans. Additionally, their combat expertise is unmatched - despite not receiving any formal training.

Further information regarding the Trailblazer’s origin is yet to surface as of this writing. Still, it will undoubtedly change once the story kicks into full swing in the upcoming patches. One point of interest would be their past life and memories, including what may be a prior history with Kafka and the rest of the Stellaron Hunters.

