In the starting hours of Honkai Star Rail, players are tasked with choosing between the male Trailblazer, referred to as the Caelus, or Stelle, the female counterpart. This can be quite perplexing for the uninitiated. While either Trailblazer is perfectly viable for endgame content, some players may be confused about which unit to choose for the rest of their journey in Honkai Star Rail.

Fret not; this article will detail the major differences and similarities between the two units.

Both the Stelle and Caelus share the same in-game stats and progression in Honkai Star Rail

Both versions of the Trailblazer are identical in progression and stats (Image via HoYoverse)

Both versions of the Trailblazer in Honkai Star Rail have identical starting stats when first acquired. Additionally, progression is also entirely the same - with both the Stelle and Caelus consuming the same ascension and EXP materials to level up. Either Trailblazer can evolve to follow the Path of Preservation, transforming into an unstoppable Fire tank in the process.

It seems that developer HoYoverse presently has no intention to differentiate between the two units - save for their visual makeup.

Major visual differences between the Stelle and Caelus in Honkai Star Rail

The differences between the Stelle and Caelus primarily boil down to aesthetic preferences. The list of key differences is detailed very briefly below:

The Stelle represents a female version of the Trailblazer, and has a shorter height and smaller bulk.

The Caelus represents the taller, male version of the Trailblazer and has greater physical bulk.

The Stelle is voiced by Rachael Chau and Ishikawa Yui in the English and Japanese voiceovers, respectively.

The Caelus is voiced by Caleb Yen and Enoki Junya in the English and Japanese voiceovers, respectively.

Both possess similar idle animations, but the Caelus is quite a bit more expressive in comparison.

The Stelle wears a more feminine outfit, consisting of a skirt and a set of high heels.

The Caelus, on the other hand, wears a set of pants and traditional boots but is quite fashionable regardless.

Other than these minor visual differences, it is yet to be seen if this selection affects the story. Dialogue choices, as well as cutscenes, seem to be identical so far in the latest version of the game. You can thus rest easy and choose a Trailblazer of your choice without worrying about the potential repercussions in endgame content.

Honkai Star Rail was released worldwide on April 26, 2023, for PC and mobile devices as a free-to-play RPG. This turn-based title is also heading to the PlayStation 5 sometime in Q4 2023, as revealed during the SGF 2023 trailer.

