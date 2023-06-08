Honkai Star Rail received a brand new trailer in the Summer Games Fest 2023, showcasing brand new characters and a tentative release window. Players have been looking forward to the PlayStation port of the game ever since its initial announcement, and developer HoYoverse has finally confirmed the release window of Q4 2023.

Read on to learn more about the release window and everything new showcased within the trailer.

When is Honkai Star Rail coming to PS5?

After much delay, Honkai Star Rail is finally making its way to the PlayStation 5 platform in Q4 2023. This release comes as a surprise after prior leaks hinted that the game would release along with version 1.1 - which was unfortunately not the case.

Recent leaks and rumors have been hinting at a version 1.2 release for the PS5 port, which the Q4 2023 release window seems to also disprove. As such, it can be safely assumed that the game will launch for the PS5 sometime before December 2023.

The recent trailer showcased at the Summer Game Fest 2023 also showed off the gameplay of several upcoming characters, such as Yukong and Luka. Silver Wolf was the main focus, presenting the trailer and the PlayStation release date.

No confirmation of a PlayStation 4 port has been made at the time of writing this article, and chances of it coming to fruition may be unlikely - given the state of Genshin Impact’s PS4 port.

Do you need PS Plus for Honkai Star Rail on PlayStation 5?

With Star Rail requiring a persistent internet connection as a prerequisite, many players may wonder whether the game will also require a PlayStation Plus subscription on the PS5.

Fortunately, it seems very likely that Star Rail will not require a PS Plus subscription to play freely on the PS5 - much like its elder sibling, Genshin Impact. The game is a primarily single-player experience and would not benefit much from being locked behind the subscription model from Sony.

Honkai Star Rail was released worldwide on April 26, 2023, for PC and mobile devices. Version 1.1 of the game was released on June 7, 2023, bringing with it new additions and refinements.

