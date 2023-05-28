All confirmed events coming to Honkai Star Rail version 1.1

Amidst the hype of the latest 1.1 update coming to Honkai Star Rail in June, fans have been wondering about all the new content coming to the RPG. Hence, like every other HoYoverse update, the newest turn-based RPG will receive a set of limited-time events and much more. Moreover, these events are reward packed with some immensely valuable resources and Level-Up materials.

This is a list of all the confirmed events in Honkai Star Rail 1.1 with a brief description of all of them.

List of events in Honkai Star Rail 1.1 confirmed till now

Daily Login Event

hsr 1.1 livestream | hourly jing yuan @jingyuanhourly HSR 1.1 LIVESTREAM REDEEM CODES !!



ZTPTNMTX8LUF

8A6T6LBFQ4D3

DB7A64BW8LC7

CS75WMP976AK



400 jades including the compensation from the delayed livestream, be sure to redeem them asap!! HSR 1.1 LIVESTREAM REDEEM CODES !! ZTPTNMTX8LUF8A6T6LBFQ4D3DB7A64BW8LC7CS75WMP976AK400 jades including the compensation from the delayed livestream, be sure to redeem them asap!! https://t.co/BNcsx3VXEB

In the 1.1 livestream on the official YouTube channel of HSR, one of the events of the upcoming update was revealed to be a Daily Login Event. However, this will be a limited-time event that will last for the entire tenure of the version 1.1 update.

During its runtime, players will be rewarded with a number of free Star Rail Special Passes every day that they log in. Moreover, there are seven rewards for ten Star Rail Special Passes. Players can even Warp in version banners, including the Silver Wolf and the Light Cone.

Silver Wolf and her Light Cone

One of the prime events in the latest update is the "Starhunt Game." That said, the biggest attraction of the event is the new playable character Silver Wolf. She will be featured in the Phase 1 character banner and will be one of the major highlights of this event.

During the "Starhunt Game" in Honkai Star Rail 1.1, the players will need to explore the Herta Space Station and erase Silver Wolf's digital graffiti, containing messages from the character herself. Many rewards are to be obtained from this event; however, the most significant one is the free 4-star Light Cone. It is called Before The Tutorial Mission Starts. This is one of Silver Wolf's signature weapons, capable of being used by the characters that are in the Path of the Nihility. Make sure to claim all the rewards before the event ends in Honkai Star Rail.

Everwinter City Museum Ledger of Curiosities Event

The upcoming version will expand on the Jarilo-VI in the form of Belobog's History and Culture Museum. This will be one of the events in Honkai Star Rail 1.1 as players will make their way to this planet to celebrate its inauguration. It is called the Everwinter City Museum Ledger of Curiosities event, as the Trailblazer will have to find some stolen artifacts and recover them alongside Pela.

In addition to this, the players can also help in the management of the Belobog Museum and upgrade/expand it gradually. Although the rewards from this event are time-limited, the museum is a permanent addition to the game.

Stellar Flare Event

This event in Honkai Star Rail 1.1 will primarily focus on combat, contrary to the previous two. "Stellar Flare" will feature after the incident in Belobog Museum and will be held in the Herta Space Station. It will have a line of combat simulations with varying rules and regulations, including mechanics. Hence, it will easily be one of the most exciting events in the upcoming update.

Moreover, every stage in this event will allow players to use the trial characters to try out the new playable characters in Honkai Star Rail. "Stellar Jade" will be up from June 28 to July 10 and will horde many rewards and items like the previous events.

Garden of Plenty Event

This is one of the best farming opportunities in the upcoming version, as players can get double drops from Calyx runs. Moreover, this will apply to Golden and Crimson drops too. Hence, Level-Up materials, Character EXP, and much more can easily be acquired during the "Garden of Plenty" event.

Lab Assistants in Position Event

This is the final event that is confirmed yet in the upcoming Honkai Star Rail update. The "Lab Assistants in Position" event is one the easier events on this version, where the players will assist the researchers in collecting valuable data from various monsters by defeating them. Once completed, the players can submit the data for rewards such as Stellar Jade.

Poll : 0 votes