Honkai Star Rail is a turn-based RPG from developer HoYoverse, featuring a wide roster of characters. One of the first characters players gain access to in Honkai Star Rail is the self-insert protagonist. The Trailblazer, the protagonist, is a 5-star non-limited character who can be upgraded periodically by fusing Eidolons obtained during story missions.

The Trailblazer starts off as a Physical DPS following the Path of Destruction and can be built to be decently powerful. Read on to learn more about the optimal builds for the Trailblazer.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer’s opinions.

The Trailblazer is initially a Physical DPS in Honkai Star Rail

Up until the finale of the campaign in Jarilo-VI, the Trailblazer retains their Path of Destruction. As such, they are locked into the role of a Physical DPS. Players wishing to build upon this character may refer to the following optimized build:

Best Relic Set : It is recommended to use the Champion of Streetwise Boxing for the Trailblazer. This set provides a 10% Physical damage boost and a 25% ATK bonus when exchanging blows with enemies up to 5 times.

: It is recommended to use the Champion of Streetwise Boxing for the Trailblazer. This set provides a 10% Physical damage boost and a 25% ATK bonus when exchanging blows with enemies up to 5 times. Best Planar Ornaments : The Celestial Differentiator is the best Planar Ornament for the Trailblazer. The set boosts your Critical Damage by 16%, giving a sizeable boost to your DPS output. Additionally, if you possess 120 Crit or higher, your first attack will have its Crit Rate boosted by 60%.

: The Celestial Differentiator is the best Planar Ornament for the Trailblazer. The set boosts your Critical Damage by 16%, giving a sizeable boost to your DPS output. Additionally, if you possess 120 Crit or higher, your first attack will have its Crit Rate boosted by 60%. Stats to focus on for Relics and Ornaments : Priority should be given to ATK stats and Physical DMG bonuses for this build. Crit Rate and Crit DMG are also important sub-stats to have.

: Priority should be given to ATK stats and Physical DMG bonuses for this build. Crit Rate and Crit DMG are also important sub-stats to have. Best Light Cone : The best Light Cone for the Trailblazer is undoubtedly Something Irreplaceable. This 5-star Light Cone boosts your attack by 24% at its base form. The Cone also restores part of your HP when you defeat an enemy or attack it. An alternative 4-star option would be A Secret Vow, which has a random chance of appearing on any of the gacha banners in Honkai Star Rail. The Light Cone bestows a flat 20% damage bonus, with a conditional 20% bonus, when attacking a foe with more HP than you do.

: The best Light Cone for the Trailblazer is undoubtedly Something Irreplaceable. This 5-star Light Cone boosts your attack by 24% at its base form. The Cone also restores part of your HP when you defeat an enemy or attack it. An alternative 4-star option would be A Secret Vow, which has a random chance of appearing on any of the gacha banners in Honkai Star Rail. The Light Cone bestows a flat 20% damage bonus, with a conditional 20% bonus, when attacking a foe with more HP than you do. Eidolons: Since all Eidolons for this character can be acquired by simply progressing through in-game missions, it is highly recommended to max out this particular aspect of the Trailblazer for a substantial boost.

While a fully built Trailblazer following the Path of Destruction can be quite a force to be reckoned with in Honkai Star Rail, using a better Physical DPS for the task is generally recommended.

The Trailblazer unlocks the Path of Preservation and changes to the Fire element later during the campaign and is generally regarded as a way more useful unit in this state.

