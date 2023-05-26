New Honkai Star Rail 1.1 Livestream countdown and delay compensation for Global server

The English livestream for Honkai Star Rail 1.1 was initially scheduled for today until HoYoverse delayed it right before the grand premiere. However, a recent tweet from the company claimed that the show has suffered from technical issues, and the same will be rescheduled for May 27, 2023, at 11:30 AM (UTC+8), which is tomorrow.

Considering the highly anticipated version 1.1 special program, its postponement has mildly vexed players and content creators alike. On that note, the developers have extended an apology, promising compensation to their audiences for the inconvenience caused.

The following article has included a countdown to assist players in staying updated on the new Honkai Star Rail 1.1 Livestream.

New Honkai Star Rail 1.1 Livestream countdown

Due to technical difficulties, the Honkai Star Rail 1.1 Special program has been rescheduled to May 27, 2023, at 11:30 AM (UTC+8). Once again, viewers will likely get confused about the regional air time. Hence, the following countdown timer has been updated to align with the livestream launch.

Those who are eager can watch the featured show at the Honkai Star Rail’s official Twitch or Youtube channel once the countdown ends. It will roll out with the usual plans to showcase its upcoming additions in update 1.1.

Delay compensation and more

Honkai: Star Rail @honkaistarrail



Dear Trailblazers:

Due to technical issues, Honkai: Star Rail Version 1.1 Galactic Roaming Special Program has been delayed until 2023/05/27 11:30 (UTC+8). The reward redemption codes will be released tomorrow along… Version 1.1 Galactic Roaming Special Program Delay AnnouncementDear Trailblazers:Due to technical issues, Honkai: Star Rail Version 1.1 Galactic Roaming Special Program has been delayed until 2023/05/27 11:30 (UTC+8). The reward redemption codes will be released tomorrow along… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Version 1.1 Galactic Roaming Special Program Delay AnnouncementDear Trailblazers:Due to technical issues, Honkai: Star Rail Version 1.1 Galactic Roaming Special Program has been delayed until 2023/05/27 11:30 (UTC+8). The reward redemption codes will be released tomorrow along… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/l3wmMygQ5i

Indeed, HoYoverse apologized humbly after realizing that the unexpected turn of events had caused some inconvenience to their audiences. Moreover, they will issue 100x Stellar Jades for global servers as a token of gratitude, mailed directly to the player’s account moments after the livestream release.

However, those who cannot curb their curiosity about the next patch can seek highlights from the Chinese version of the live stream, available online. It has showcased everything that will be added to Honkai Star Rail 1.1, including new banners for Silver Wolf and Luocha.

The upcoming patch will also feature over five unique events to reward fans with multiple Stellar Jades and other in-game resources. There will be new story quests for Yanqing, Silver Wolf, Luocha, and Bailu as additional content to provide more immersion and interaction. Unfortunately, console players will have to wait a while for the PlayStation release as there hasn’t been any official confirmation.

Poll : 0 votes