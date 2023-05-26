Honkai Star Rail 1.1 release date and patch overview

The "Galactic Roaming" update in Honkai Star Rail will mark the game's first major patch since its launch. It seems that HoYoverse will follow a pattern similar to their other successful titles, as v1.1 will be arriving alongside new characters, events, and an entirely new arc in the main storyline.

To summarize everything, players can expect 5-star characters such as Luocha and Silver Wolf to arrive as featured characters in their respective banners. Yukong has been scheduled for the second phase along with Luocha.

Honkai Star Rail 1.1 has been confirmed to release on June 7, 2023, with two phases running for 20 days each. Hence, the entire update has been scheduled for a total of approximately 40 days, until July 19, 2023.

Honkai Star Rail v1.1: Everything to know regarding the next update

1) New playable characters

As mentioned, v1.1 will bring in three new playable characters alongside reruns for a few 4-stars. In the first phase, Silver Wolf is going to arrive as a featured character in her banner alongside 4-stars such as Dan Heng, Asta, and Serval.

Silver Wolf banner as teased in CN stream (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

During the second phase, players can expect Luocha to appear alongside another new 4-star character called Yukong. Pela and Qingque are also going to be a part of the roster.

Every new character and their classes are as follows:

Silver Wolf: Quantum Element and Nihility Path.

Luocha: Imaginary Element and Abundance Path.

Yukong: Imaginary Element and Harmony Path.

Luocha banner as teased in CN live stream (Image via Destiny 2)

Typically, each of the 5-star characters will be getting their BiS (best in slot) 5-star Light Cones via a separate banner as well. Lastly, it should be noted that Silver Wolf might also be getting a Light Cone via a new event, more of which will be listed below.

2) New chat feature

HoYoverse will finally be implementing in-game chat options that allow every player to talk to both friends and strangers.

While Honkai Star Rail did introduce a fun way to interact with in-game characters via text messaging, the new feature will be applied on June 7, 2023.

3) New events

Silver Wolf banner (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Players will be excited to know that Honkai Star Rail v1.1 will be introducing a lot of new events for them to earn rewards. Additionally, the new update will also grant 10 free pulls through a seven-day log-in event, similar to update 1.0. Here is a list of all upcoming events in v1.1, alongside rewards:

Garden of Plenty: During this event, challenge Calyx (Golden) and Calyx (Crimson) successfully to receive double rewards.

During this event, challenge Calyx (Golden) and Calyx (Crimson) successfully to receive double rewards. Stellar Flare: Rewards will include Stellar Jades, Relic Remains, and Self-Modeling Resin as reward drops.

Rewards will include Stellar Jades, Relic Remains, and Self-Modeling Resin as reward drops. Planar Fissure: During this event, successfully challenge the Simulated Universe to earn double Planar Ornaments rewards.

During this event, successfully challenge the Simulated Universe to earn double Planar Ornaments rewards. Lab Assistants in Position: Rewards will include Stellar Jades and other ascension materials.

Rewards will include Stellar Jades and other ascension materials. Everwinter City Museum: Rewards will include Stellar Jades, Tracks of Destiny, Self-Modeling Resin, and more. The Museum will be featured as a permanent explorable area as well.

Rewards will include Stellar Jades, Tracks of Destiny, Self-Modeling Resin, and more. The Museum will be featured as a permanent explorable area as well. Starhunt Game: Rewards will include Stellar Jade, Tracks of Destiny, a 4-star Nihility Light Cone for Silver Wolf, and more.

A new character, Screwllum, will be officially making an appearance within the "Lab Assistants in Positions" event and questline.

4) Character quests

Silver Wolf (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

With the launch of the new update, players will get access to a total of four character quests throughout v1.1. However, everyone will most likely need to finish the main story mission to unlock any additional content and character interactions. The characters will include Yanqing, Silver Wolf, Luocha, and Bailu.

