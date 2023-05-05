How many Stellar Jades can you get for free in Honkai Star Rail?

Like most Gatcha games, Honkai Star Rail offers a range of characters and items that can be obtained using a currency known as Stellar Jades. It's essential to know how many Stellar Jades you can earn monthly and how to plan your character development around it. In this article, we will give you a proper breakdown of the monthly F2P income in Honkai Star Rail, including the exact number of Stellar Jades and Star Passes.

Maximize your F2P income in Honkai Star Rail: A breakdown of Stellar Jades and Rail Passes

As a F2P player in Honkai Star Rail, you can expect to reach around 4,880 Stellar Jades monthly. Additionally, you will receive 17 Rail Passes and 6 Special Passes each month. However, keep in mind that these numbers are based on completing the dailies and weekly activities and does not take into account HoYoverse’s freebies and limited-time events.

However, it’s worth mentioning that Gatcha games often come up with their events and promotions, and HoYoverse is no different with regard to Honkai Star Rail. That means you can expect to receive more Stellar Jades than the projected amount mentioned above.

Also, keep in mind that pre-registration rewards, as well as random Stellar Jades, can be obtained by exploring the in-game world and completing the quests.

Daily activities to keep an eye on

To maximize your potential, staying on top of your daily and weekly activities is crucial. Here are the activities that you should be focusing on to obtain more Stellar Jades:

Daily Training: Completing daily training missions will reward you with Stellar Jades

Forgotten Hall: Defeat tough bosses in the Forgotten Hall arena to win a huge amount of Stellar Jades in one go.

Simulated Universe: Completing Simulated Universe levels will grant you Rail Passes and Stellar Jades.

F2P Battle Pass missions: Completing these missions will not only grant you Stellar Jades but loads of other rewards.

Ember Store: Visit the Ember Store for various items and bundles.

Keep finishing your dailies and weekly activities to earn a decent amount of Stellar Jades regularly. Resist spending your in-game currency impulsively to obtain the banner characters. Always remember to keep an eye out for events that give extra Stellar Jades and explore the game’s world thoroughly for some more.

