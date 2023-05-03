All Honkai Star Rail Nameless Honor Battle Pass rewards

The Nameless Honor Battle Pass was made available to all Honkai Star Rail players after the game's global launch. It’s a great source of additional in-game resources, featuring Stellar Jades, credits, and more. Moreover, players have some great light cones to pick from, which they can use to improve their characters with the right build. The current Nameless Honor has two separate versions: free and premium.
The free version is available to all players by default, and the rewards on this path will be unlocked at their respective levels. The premium version must be unlocked by paying an additional fee, but the process of obtaining the rewards remains the same. Let’s examine what players will receive after completing all 50 levels of the Nameless Honor Battle Pass.
Honkai Star Rail’s Nameless Honor Battle Pass offers many valuable in-game resources
The resources you get from the Nameless Honor Battle Pass can have a significant impact on your progress in the game. Although there’s no PvP available, you can use these items to level up your Honkai Star Rail characters faster. This will allow you to clear the game's content faster and reach the end-game stages.
The premium path of the pass offers more rewards, but you will need to spend $9.99 to unlock it. Here’s the total list of in-game items you will receive after completing all 50 levels.
- 42x Traveler’s Guide
- 42x Refined Aether
- 280,000 Credits
- 2x Fuel
- 2x Star Rail Special Passes
- 1x Tracks of Destiny
- 20x Lost Crystals
- 2x Gifts of the Pathstriders
- 96x Traveler’s Guide
- 96x Refined Aether
- 560,000 Credits
- 2x Fuel
- 2x Star Rail Special Passes
- 1x Tracks of Destiny
- 200x Relic Remains
- 2x Gifts of the Pathstriders
- 1x Grand Gifts of the Pathstriders
- 1x Treasure of the Starry Seas
- 72x Traveler’s Guide
- 72x Refined Aether
- 400,000x Credits
- 2x Grand Gifts of the Pathstriders
- 2x Fuel
- 680x Stellar Jade.
- Any one of the seven Light Cones based on each Path
The free rewards in the Nameless Honor Battle Pass might not seem as lucrative, but they’re still worth grinding for.
- 42x Adventure’s Logs
- 30x Condensed Aether
- 70,000 Credits
- 2x Fuel
- 2x Star Rail Passes
- 1x Track of Destiny
- 24x Traveler’s Guide
- 24x Refined Aether
- 140,000 Credits
- 2x Fuel
- 2x Star Rail Passes
- Tracks of Destiny
- Self-Modeling Resin
- 18x Traveler’s Guide
- 18x Refined Aether
- 100,000 Credits
- 2x Fuel
- 1x Star Rail Pass
From daily logins to seasonal activities, there are numerous objectives that you can complete to earn Battle Pass points and level up the Nameless Honor Battle Pass in Honkai Star Rail. While completing seasonal objectives is the main way to earn points, it's important to grind the daily options as well to ensure that you don't miss out on any rewards in Honkai Star Rail.