All Honkai Star Rail Nameless Honor Battle Pass rewards

The Nameless Honor Battle Pass was made available to all Honkai Star Rail players after the game's global launch. It’s a great source of additional in-game resources, featuring Stellar Jades, credits, and more. Moreover, players have some great light cones to pick from, which they can use to improve their characters with the right build. The current Nameless Honor has two separate versions: free and premium.

The free version is available to all players by default, and the rewards on this path will be unlocked at their respective levels. The premium version must be unlocked by paying an additional fee, but the process of obtaining the rewards remains the same. Let’s examine what players will receive after completing all 50 levels of the Nameless Honor Battle Pass.

Honkai Star Rail’s Nameless Honor Battle Pass offers many valuable in-game resources

The resources you get from the Nameless Honor Battle Pass can have a significant impact on your progress in the game. Although there’s no PvP available, you can use these items to level up your Honkai Star Rail characters faster. This will allow you to clear the game's content faster and reach the end-game stages.

The premium path of the pass offers more rewards, but you will need to spend $9.99 to unlock it. Here’s the total list of in-game items you will receive after completing all 50 levels.

42x Traveler’s Guide

42x Refined Aether

280,000 Credits

2x Fuel

2x Star Rail Special Passes

1x Tracks of Destiny

20x Lost Crystals

2x Gifts of the Pathstriders

96x Traveler’s Guide

96x Refined Aether

560,000 Credits

2x Fuel

2x Star Rail Special Passes

1x Tracks of Destiny

200x Relic Remains

2x Gifts of the Pathstriders

1x Grand Gifts of the Pathstriders

1x Treasure of the Starry Seas

72x Traveler’s Guide

72x Refined Aether

400,000x Credits

2x Grand Gifts of the Pathstriders

2x Fuel

680x Stellar Jade.

Any one of the seven Light Cones based on each Path

The free rewards in the Nameless Honor Battle Pass might not seem as lucrative, but they’re still worth grinding for.

42x Adventure’s Logs

30x Condensed Aether

70,000 Credits

2x Fuel

2x Star Rail Passes

1x Track of Destiny

24x Traveler’s Guide

24x Refined Aether

140,000 Credits

2x Fuel

2x Star Rail Passes

Tracks of Destiny

Self-Modeling Resin

18x Traveler’s Guide

18x Refined Aether

100,000 Credits

2x Fuel

1x Star Rail Pass

From daily logins to seasonal activities, there are numerous objectives that you can complete to earn Battle Pass points and level up the Nameless Honor Battle Pass in Honkai Star Rail. While completing seasonal objectives is the main way to earn points, it's important to grind the daily options as well to ensure that you don't miss out on any rewards in Honkai Star Rail.

