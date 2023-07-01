Honkai Star Rail features a vibrant cast of characters spread across a wide galaxy of planets. Each planet features its own unique level design and somewhat self-contained story. One of the three available locations within Honkai Star Rail is the Xianzhou Luofu - one of the six Flagships owned by the powerful Xianzhou Alliance. In this specific location, we bump into Kafka once again (after the prologue), who seems to have nefarious plans in mind.

Things, however, are not as simple as they seem, and the situation complicates even further once her true intentions are laid bare. Since the Xianzhou Luofu is the active story quest of the game at the time of writing this article, players can refer to this for a summary of Kafka’s actions and her purpose.

Note: Heavy spoilers for the campaign of Honkai Star Rail will follow. Viewer discretion is advised.

Kafka is preparing the Trailblazer for a fight against Nanook the Destruction in Honkai Star Rail

Kafka is first introduced during the opening moments of Honkai Star Rail and is responsible for bringing the Trailblazer to life. She is a member of the Stellaron Hunters and is a wanted fugitive of the Interastral Peace Corporation. She is largely unseen until the third chapter - where she is revealed to be a primary antagonist.

After luring the crew of the Astral Express to the Xianzhou Luofu, she makes her whereabouts known to both parties on purpose. Players are tasked with hunting down Kafka within a closed section of the Luofu - as they engage in a cat-and-mouse chase. After a bombastic boss battle, she is finally captured by the Xianzhou and taken for interrogation.

It is subsequently revealed that there is more to the situation than meets the eye - and Kafka is not an enemy. The Matrix of Prescience reveals the truth to the Diviner Fu Xuan.

Kafka arrives in the Luofu only to draw the Astral Express's and Xianzhou's attention - to get them to work together against an even greater threat.

She remarks that her master, Elio, had foreseen this outcome. The Astral Express is here to rid the Xianzhou of the Stellaron crisis and, in turn, be owed a favor. All of this is to ensure that the Xianzhou will offer its full support to the Trailblazer and the Astral Express team in an unknown future crisis.

The Trailblazer is prophesied to come face to face with Nanook the Destruction and will engage in a battle of “Aeonic Proportions.” Ultimately, the Stellaron Hunters aim to kill Nanook - and will enlist the help of the Trailblazer for that purpose.

Honkai Star Rail was released worldwide on April 26, 2023, for PC and mobile devices. A PlayStation port is in active development.

