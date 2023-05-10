Honkai Star Rail leak showcases Fu Xuan's in-game kit, moves, and more

If the leaks are to be believed, Fu Xuan is one of the characters coming to Honkai Star Rail in the next few updates. Reliable leaker Affinity has highlighted the character’s potential in-game kit and move set upon its release. Many players are eagerly awaiting her arrival, given that she will belong to the Quantum element, and there are very few existing characters from this path.

The leaked kit hints at Fu Xuan being a hybrid damage dealer and support character. Her potential moves combined with her associated element could make things quite interesting for Honkai Star Rail players and their squads. Let’s look at all the leaked details and what the community can expect from the character in the coming days.

Fu Xuan could rise to the top of the Honkai Star Rail tier list

HSR_stuff1 @Inima__1 #HonkaiStarRail HSR LEAKS!



Fu Xuan's kit!

Rarity: 5 stars

Element: Quantum

Path: The Preservation



Credits to: Affinity HSR LEAKS!Fu Xuan's kit!Rarity: 5 starsElement: QuantumPath: The PreservationCredits to: Affinity #HonkaiStarRail ⚠️HSR LEAKS!⚠️🌟Fu Xuan's kit!Rarity: 5 stars⭐️Element: Quantum🌌Path: The PreservationCredits to: Affinity https://t.co/vyiGNmc4a9

Due to a lack of characters, the Quantum path has been tricky for the players to manage. Fu Xuan’s potential addition could solve this problem. Moreover, her kit also appears to be quite appealing.

Her skill’s best potential is reached when all her allies her alive, as they will take reduced damage. The character will mitigate a certain percentage of the damage received by them. Her skill could make her a perfect companion for almost any team, and she would gel well with anyone who can provide shields.

Fu Xuan's talent will reduce the damage taken by her teammates. Moreover, she will also get a damage bonus based on the percentage of health she has lost.

Talking of shields, Fu Xuan will also be able to generate the same for all her allies. Her technique will enable her teammates to gain increased defense, enhancing their survivability.

Finally, Fu Xuan's ultimate will be an AoE attack in Honkai Star Rail. The attack will also have bonus damage based on the amount of her max health, which could be useful in certain situations.

Readers should note that this information comes from translated sources, so the official kit will likely differ. They are advised to follow Sportskeeda and Honkai Star Rail’s official accounts for more news related to the game.

Poll : 0 votes