Honkai Star Rail 1.2 leaks: All 4-star characters coming with Blade and Kafka

With Luocha’s banner on the horizon, HoYoverse has officially lined up Blade and Kafka to release in Honkai Star Rail 1.2. While Luka is confirmed to be one of the 4-star units for the patch, leakers have recently revealed all the other characters that will potentially feature in the version 1.2 banner phases. Since the game contains a promising 4-star lineup, players will likely save their resources to collect them. This article will cover the recent information about the upcoming banners in the game.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change. Readers should take any speculation with a grain of salt.

Honkai Star Rail leaks reveal Natasha, Arlan, and other 4-star characters coming with Blade and Kafka banner in update 1.2

HSR_stuff1 @Inima__1 #HonkaiStarRail HSR LEAKS!



4-stars characters on Blade and Kafka Warp Events for 1.2.



First Phase: Blade

•Natasha⚔️

•Arlan

•Sushang⚔️



Second Phase: Kafka

•Serval

•Luka⚔️

•Sampo



Credits to MemetrollsXD HSR LEAKS!4-stars characters on Blade and Kafka Warp Events for 1.2.First Phase: Blade•Natasha⚔️•Arlan•Sushang⚔️Second Phase: Kafka•Serval•Luka⚔️•SampoCredits to MemetrollsXD #HonkaiStarRail ⚠️HSR LEAKS!⚠️🌟4-stars characters on Blade and Kafka Warp Events for 1.2.🌟First Phase: Blade🍃•Natasha⚔️•Arlan⚡️•Sushang⚔️🌟Second Phase: Kafka⚡️•Serval⚡️•Luka⚔️•Sampo🍃Credits to MemetrollsXD https://t.co/LrIluZlihN

Hoyoverse’s drip marketing campaign has set Blade’s release for Honkai Star Rail 1.2. He is a Stellaron Hunter with terrific self-healing abilities and excels as a swordsman during combat. Moreover, he pledges his loyalty to Destiny’s Slave, Ezio, as the living embodiment of a blade.

HSR_stuff, a credible leaker, revealed all the 4-star characters that will be included in Blade’s banner:

Arlan

Natasha

Sushang

Interestingly, Natasha and Sushang are set for an early rerun after appearing in version 1.0 of the game. However, players might be more excited about Arlan, as he will appear for the first time in the upcoming patch.

As mentioned, Kafka will officially release alongside Blade in the next update. She is one of the highly anticipated characters in the game that appeared during the prologue and the Xianzhou Luofu questline. She is a Stellaron Hunter with access to the Nihility Path to inflict excellent Lightning damage during combat.

Dim @dimbreath [1.2 - Star Rail]

1st banner: Blade

2nd banner: Kafka



Luka comes with Kafka.



(I got forced to post this.) [1.2 - Star Rail] 1st banner: Blade 2nd banner: KafkaLuka comes with Kafka.(I got forced to post this.)

Although it was previously claimed that Kafka will appear in the second phase of patch 1.2, recent leaks have revealed the following 4-star characters to feature in her banner phase:

Luka

Serval

Sampo

While Serval is getting her rerun, Sampo will be on the banner for the first time. The latter has made several appearances during the Jarillo-VI story quest, and fans will wish for the banner to acquire him.

The community is also excited about Luka’s release in Honkai Star Rail 1.2. HoYoverse has revealed him as a professional boxer and a champion of Boulder Town’s Fight Club. As a follower of the Nihility Path, he has access to multiple lingering damage effects that can incapacitate enemies during combat.

This wraps up every detail about the banner phase of update 1.2, expected to release on July 19, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes