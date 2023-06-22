What are the upcoming characters in Honkai Star Rail 1.2: Leaked banners and Warp speculations

With the Luocha banner on the horizon, Honkai Star Rail is heading toward the second half of patch 1.1, which will boast a bunch of exciting content. Meanwhile, fans also await the release of Blade and Kafka, along with Luka, the brand-new 4-star character. The 5-star units that received much attention when they appeared in the title are officially lined up for update 1.2.

That said, leakers have shared the speculated banner phase for patch 1.2, which will likely help players optimize their Stellar Jade economy to save up wishes for the specified characters.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change. Readers should take any speculation with a grain of salt.

What are the character warp speculations for Honkai Star Rail 1.2?

1st banner: Blade

2nd banner: Kafka



Luka comes with Kafka.



According to the leaks, Blade will join the Wind roster in the first half of update 1.2. He is an excellent swordsman from the Stellaron Hunter faction, possessing terrific self-healing abilities triggered when he activates his follow-up attack during combat. His entire moveset is tailored to inflict AoE Wind DMG since he treads on the Destruction Path.

On the contrary, Kafka will be released in the second banner phase of Honkai Star Rail 1.2. She has been portrayed as a calm and collected member of the Stellaron Hunter, capable of inflicting massive AoE damage on enemies.

Ever since she appeared in the prologue, fans have been inquisitive about her Lightning DoT ability, which boosts her potential to be used in various intricate team setups.

Luka, as shown in the Summer Game Fest trailer (Image via HoYoverse)

Lastly, Luka is speculated to be the featured 4-star character on Kafka’s banner. His promotional art was rolled out alongside the specified 5-star characters, where he is confirmed as a follower of the Nihilty Path. Luka will join the fray as a Physical DPS unit, possessing brawl-type movesets as he honed his boxing skills in Belobog’s Underworld.

Like other limited-time characters in Honkai Star Rail, Blade and Kafka will receive an exclusive Light Cone banner containing their best-in-slot gear with a few different 4-star options. However, it is worth noting that the developers have yet to make an official announcement regarding the other featured characters on their banners.

More details will be available during the version 1.2 special program, which is expected to air on July 7, 2023.

