Luka in Honkai Star Rail: Expected release date, abilities, and more

Luka has been officially revealed as a part of Honkai Star Rail’s recent drip-marketing strategy to promote characters for upcoming updates. It has been confirmed that he will be playable as a Physical 4-star unit, treading on the Nihility path. Moreover, credible leak sources have claimed that his abilities will inflict a certain status effect to deliver consistent damage increase throughout a battle.

Since Honkai Star Rail is a brand new release from HoYoverse’s live-service gacha lineup, fans can expect an array of new characters to be rolled out for the initial patches. Likewise, Luka is set to drop in version 1.2, along with Blade and Kafka.

Honkai Star Rail: Exploring upcoming character Luka's leaked abilites, expected release date, and more

As mentioned earlier, Luka has been officially confirmed as an upcoming Physical character in Honkai Star Rail. He will be released along with Blade and Kafka in the update 1.2, for which fans have been waiting in anticipation. However, as a 4-star unit, he will be more accessible to F2P players compared to some of the other 5-star characters for the patch.

According to the usual update cycle, patch 1.2 should premiere 42 days after the launch of version 1.1, which is expected to come in on June 7, 2023. Hence, the tentative date for Luka’s patch should be around July 19, 2023. Meanwhile, players who are interested to acquire him will have sufficient time to save up their precious Stellar Jades.

Luka’s abilities

Mero, a trusted leaker from the Honkai Star Rail community, previously revealed Luka’s kit, highlighting how his abilities depend on energy-point management to hit the damage ceiling. Despite treading on the Nihility path, he is likely to be placed as a Physical DPS across various team compositions.

Based on the specified leaks, here is a list of Luka’s abilities:

Basic ATK: Releases Hundred Crack Fist up to three times, followed by Rising Dragon Fist on a targeted enemy.

Releases Hundred Crack Fist up to three times, followed by Rising Dragon Fist on a targeted enemy. Skill: Inflicts Physical DMG onto an enemy by applying Fissure status. The said effect will trigger continuous DMG on the target for two rounds.

Inflicts Physical DMG onto an enemy by applying Fissure status. The said effect will trigger continuous DMG on the target for two rounds. Ultimate: Deals Physical DMG on a targeted opponent, increasing their damage taken for two turns. Regenerates two energy points immediately after casting the ability.

Deals Physical DMG on a targeted opponent, increasing their damage taken for two turns. Regenerates two energy points immediately after casting the ability. Talent: Generate energy points by activating Basic ATK or Skill and uses them to deal enhanced Basic ATK damage. It also amplifies the damage of Rising Dragon Fist when a target has a Fissure effect.

Generate energy points by activating Basic ATK or Skill and uses them to deal enhanced Basic ATK damage. It also amplifies the damage of Rising Dragon Fist when a target has a Fissure effect. Technique: Attacks a random enemy on entering the battle to gain an energy point.

This wraps up every detail about Luka’s abilities and his expected release in Honkai Star Rail.

Poll : 0 votes