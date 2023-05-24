Best Arlan team in Honkai Star Rail - compositions, strategies, and more

Everything about Arlan indicates that he is one of the selfless characters in Honkai Star Rail. As the head of Herta’s Security Department, he is committed to risking his own life to protect everyone around him. Moreover, his Skill activates only at the cost of his HP, rendering him exceptional across numerous team compositions given how Skill Point management is essential in the end-game battles.

Since Arlan treads on the “Destruction” Path, one can use him against multiple enemies that share a weakness with Lightning. Additionally, his abilities have decent scaling, allowing players to use him as primary DPS to fend off intergalactic monsters throughout their astral journey. Today’s guide will cover some of the optimal team compositions and strategies to bring out the best in him.

Honkai Star Rail Arlan explored: Best team compositions, strategies, and more

1)F2P team

Image showing Arlan's F2P team (Image via HoYoverse)

As the name implies, F2P teams include characters that players have obtained for free. In that regard, Honkai Star Rail has a lot of good options that can assist Arlan in excelling as a damage dealer.

For starters, players can use Asta's ATK boost to increase his damage. She can also use her Ultimate to speed up his turn, allowing him to appear on the battlefield more frequently.

Arlan’s Skill, which serves as a primary source of damage, can easily exhaust his HP, so pairing him with a healer such as Natasha is necessary. Additionally, equip March 7th in the final spot to cast a shield on the Lightning DPS at a critical moment.

2) 4-star team

Image showing Arlan's 4-star team (Image via HoYoverse)

Honkai Star Rail has a few 4-star options that Arlan can pair with to clear out the end-game content easily. Ideally, he will be used as a DPS under most scenarios, so Tingyun should be a staple pick, as she can transfer an ATK bonus using her skill to improve his damage. Moreover, she can also generate energy, allowing him to cast his Ultimate more frequently during combat.

It is advisable to use Arlan at low HP for his Skill to deal more damage. Hence, Fire Trailblazer will be optimal in the setup to soak up incoming damage. He will also require a dedicated healer to survive in low health, and for that, Natasha is the only 4-star option currently available in Honkai Star Rail.

3) Premium team

Arlan is an amazing sub-DPS for a premium team (Image via HoYoverse)

Arlan’s damage output is great as a 4-star unit, but it falls short compared to a 5-star character. Hence, a premium team will use him as a sub-DPS alongside a strong damage dealer like Seele to take down shields and the surrounding enemies. His primary ability does not consume Skill Point, which benefits Bronya, as she can constantly provide buffs to a selected ally.

Lastly, this setup will require survivability, which can be obtained using Bailu, the strongest healer in Honkai Star Rail.

This wraps up the best team composition and strategies for Arlan, arguably the most flexible 4-star character in the game.

