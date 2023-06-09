Honkai Star Rail Luka leaks: Gameplay, abilities, elements, and release date

While Trailblazers enjoy an array of content from the update 1.1 of Honkai Star Rail, a new set of leaks on some of the upcoming characters has been making the news. Among them, gameplay footage of Luka, in particular, has piqued the community's interest, as they are eager about his future release.

Hoyoverse has officially revealed Luka's promotional art on Twitter, confirming his arrival in update 1.2 of Honkai Star Rail. On the contrary, the leaked video showcased his abilities, along with his in-game animations and character design.

What are Luka’s elements, Path, and rarity in Honkai Star Rail?

Honkai: Star Rail

An optimistic and carefree fighter with a mechanical arm. Skilled in mixed martial arts and is a Wildfire member.

From the fight cage to the battlefield, and from a fighter to a warrior, Luka uses his strength to protect the people of the Underworld.

An optimistic and carefree fighter with a mechanical arm. Skilled in mixed martial arts and is a Wildfire member.

From the fight cage to the battlefield, and from a fighter to a warrior, Luka uses his strength to protect the people of the Underworld.

He wishes to bring hope…

Luka’s gameplay footage fails to provide much information regarding his element. However, his promotional art confirmed that he would be deployed as a physical character in Honkai Star Rail. Moreover, the officials also revealed him as an upcoming 4-star unit. Hence, F2P players can easily access him compared to the 5-star characters in the game.

Considering the title has limited characters in the Physical department, he will likely be a valued unit on release. His Nihility Path deeply influences his abilities, which are discussed in the following section.

Luka’s abilities and gameplay in Honkai Star Rail

Luka’s kit revolves around maintaining a unique energy point stack to deal enhanced Basic ATK and Skill damage. Using the specified abilities combined with a Fissure status effect, he can maintain consistent Physical DMG output on opponents during battle.

It is clear from the video that Luka's normal attack hits an enemy up to three times, followed by a Rising Dragon Fist, which deals extra damage to targets marked with the Fissure status. His skill triggers a continuous DMG, similar to the bleed effect.

Lastly, his ultimate is rumored to deal Physical damage to a single opponent and apply a debuff that increases the damage taken by the target for the next two turns. Given that his abilities buff his own attacks, players can use him as a primary DPS across multiple team setups.

When does Luka release on Honkai Star Rail?

❅✦WorldRail✦❅



1.2 ☛ Kafka, Blade + Luka



1.3 ☛ Danheng Lunae, FuXuan



1.4 ☛ Topaz, Jinglu



~Vía Capi (Stc)



RoadMap de banners

1.2 ☛ Kafka, Blade + Luka

1.3 ☛ Danheng Lunae, FuXuan

1.4 ☛ Topaz, Jinglu

~Vía Capi (Stc)

As mentioned previously, Luka is set to roll out in version 1.2 of the game. He is also speculated to feature on Kafka's banner during the second half of the patch.

Note that the individual banner phase lasts 21 days, and the expected release of update 1.2 is on July 19, 2023. Hence, the tentative date for his release should be August 9, 2023.

This wraps up everything that has been revealed about Luka from official sources and credible leaks.

