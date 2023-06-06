Honkai Star Rail 1.1 Stellar Jades guide: Get 80+ free pulls as F2P

Honkai Star Rail’s version 1.1 will go live tomorrow, June 7, following the completion of the scheduled update. miHoYo has made several announcements to update the community on what to expect. This includes the schedule and list of events available in the coming days. To make matters even more interesting, content specialist Star Rail Station has developed a pictograph describing how much Stellar Jades you can earn in the next few weeks.

Based on the available information, you can get approximately 80 pulls. Star Rail Station has also shared details about the breakup of how to get many multiples. What makes it even better is that you won’t have to spend a dime on these resources. After all, the number of pulls in discussion is based on what you can earn while being a free-to-play player.

How to get 80+ pulls in Honkai Star Rail version 1.1 while being free-to-play

The answer is simple – through quests and events. The calculation has been made based on miHoYo's announcements to date. Several events are planned for a sequential release in Honkai Star Rail version 1.1.

Here’s a comprehensive list of all the Stellar Jades you can earn. The first set involves permanent sources – these are available at all times. The second one involves time-limited sources – these will only be present for a particular time period.

Permanent missions

Daily Mission 2520

Daily Messages 210

Forgotten Halls (Memory of Chaos) 1800

Simulated Universe 1170

Embers Store 5 pulls

Punk Spirit 100

Achievements 50

Companion Missions 240

HoYoLab daily check-in 100

Version 1.1 Maintenance Compensation 600

Starhunt Game 240

Everwinter City Museum 450

Limited Content

Version 1.1 Livestream Codes 300

Miscellaneous Codes 100

Gift of Odyssey 10 pulls

Aptitude Showcase 40

Starhunt Game 500

Stellar Flare 600

Lab Assistants in Position 500

Everwinter City Museum 1000

If you can achieve all these figures in Honkai Star Rail version 1.1, you will get 12,920 Stellar Jades. Given that it requires 160 Stellar Jades to make one pull, you can get 81 pulls on a highlighted banner of your choice.

This is close to hitting the pity point on any banner set at 90. You will receive the highlighted character on that banner when you hit the pity. If you decide to spend real-life money in the Nameless Honor and Express Pass, you can make even more pulls on the special banners.

Disclaimer: Players will be able to get more pulls in Honkai Star Rail if miHoYo introduces more events/hands out more gifts.

