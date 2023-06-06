Honkai Star Rail version 1.1 Twitch Drops guide: How to get Stellar Jades and more rewards for free

With the release of version 1.1 coming soon, Honkai Star Rail players can enjoy a Twitch Drops program. The developers, miHoYo, have made an official announcement on the game’s official Twitter account. Based on the latest post, all players will be entitled to amazing in-game resources in the coming days.

Version 1.1 is Honkai Star Rail’s first major update, arriving less than two months after its initial release. It brings new events and content, but the main highlight of this update is the upcoming banner featuring the character Silver Wolf. Players can open more banners using the Twitch Drops event, which will offer Stellar Jades. Here's everything that is currently known about the Twitch Drops.

When will the Honkai Star Rail version 1.1 Twitch Drops program take place?

The upcoming event will go live once the maintenance scheduled on June 7 is completed. The server maintenance will begin tomorrow at 6 am (UTC +8) and last for approximately five hours. Once it’s over, all the updated content will be available to the players if they have downloaded and installed the latest version.

Honkai: Star Rail @honkaistarrail



$ System: Load [Twitch Drops] module? (Y/N)

> Y

> Loading remotely...

> [==================================>] 100% Loading finished



$ System: Event module is as follows

Honkai: Star Rail version 1.1 "Galactic Roaming" will be online soon!

We will be… $ From Silver Wolf$ System: Load [Twitch Drops] module? (Y/N)> Y> Loading remotely...> [==================================>] 100% Loading finished$ System: Event module is as followsHonkai: Star Rail version 1.1 "Galactic Roaming" will be online soon!We will be… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… $ From Silver Wolf$ System: Load [Twitch Drops] module? (Y/N)> Y> Loading remotely...> [==================================>] 100% Loading finished$ System: Event module is as followsHonkai: Star Rail version 1.1 "Galactic Roaming" will be online soon!We will be… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/6NEwU4OB2h

The community can watch their favorite streamers in action on Twitch between June 7 at 1 pm (UTC +8) and July 5 at 1 pm (UTC +8), which will make them eligible for different rewards. During the one-month duration of the Twitch Drops event in Honkai Star Rail, players will have ample chances to get multiple rewards by watching streams.

What is the Honkai Star Rail version 1.1 Twitch Drops program?

The most attractive reward available from the program is certainly the Stellar Jades. This is the game's premium currency, and they can be opened to buy special Star Rail passes, among other things. These passes, in turn, will open the special banner of Silver Wolf and any character who appears subsequently.

Apart from the Stellar Jades, there are credits and additional resources that can be used to level up characters and Light Cones. Given that all players need to do is watch the streams, the rewards can be obtained quite easily.

How to get the Honkai Star Rail version 1.1 Twitch Drops program rewards?

Here's how you can claim the rewards:

The first step is to visit this link.

Here, you’ll have to sign in using your game account.

Then, you’ll have to sign in using your Twitch account.

Ensure that the two accounts are connected.

Once these steps are complete, any available rewards will be sent to your in-game mailbox, where you can accept them to add to your inventory.

Poll : 0 votes