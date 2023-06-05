Honkai Star Rail: Silver Wolf's signature Light Cone and 4-stars in banner

Similar to any event banners in Honkai Star Rail, the upcoming 5-star character, Silver Wolf, will also have her signature weapon featured in a separate banner. Her BiS (best in the slot) Light Cone is called Incessant Rain, associated with the Nihility Path. Hence, even if players manage to obtain this particular gear, it will be usable on any Nihility character.

With only a few days remaining before Honkai Star Rail enters version 1.1, HoYoverse updated the community on the upcoming Light Cone banner. Typically, aside from Silver Wolf's signature Light Cone, players will get three more 4-stars as a rate-up. This is also based on the 4-star rate-ups in the character banner.

The following article lists everything related to Silver Wolf's Light Cone banner, each stat, and the materials required for ascension.

What are the upcoming Light Cones in the first limited banner of Honkai Star Rail 1.1?

With Silver Wolf's featured banner in the first phase of v1.1, players can expect her signature Light Cone to be featured in a separate banner as well. However, to understand the other featured Light Cones in the same banner, everyone must note that they are tied to the path of the featured 4 stars in the character banner.

Alongside Silver Wolf, the 4-star characters with rate-up will be Dan Heng (Hunt), Serval (Erudition), and Asta (Harmony). Hence, all the upcoming featured Light Cones in the first phase of v1.1 are as follows:

Incessant Rain (The Nihility).

Subscribe for More (The Hunt).

Memories of the Past (The Harmony).

Make the World Clamor (The Erudition).

One of the events in Honkai Star Rail v1.1 will also drop a free 4-star Nihility Light Cone called "Before the Tutorial Mission Starts," a decent replacement for Silver Wolf's signature 5-star.

What are the stats of each upcoming Light Cone in Honkai Star Rail 1.1?

Being the signature Light Cone for Silver Wolf, the Incessant Rain 5-star grants the following buff to the wearer:

Increases the wearer's Effect Hit Rate by 24%. When the wearer deals DMG to an enemy that currently has 3 or more debuffs, increases the wearer's CRIT Rate by 12%. After the wearer uses their Basic ATK, Skill, or Ultimate, there is a 100% base chance to implant Aether Code on a random target that does not yet have it and was hit by the ability. Targets with Aether Code receive 12% increased DMG for 1 turn.

Subscribe for More (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

The F2P Light Cone for Silver Wolf, Before the Tutorial Mission Starts, also increases the wearer's Effect Hit Rate all while regenerating 4 energy upon attacking a target with reduced DEF stat. The following list consists of perks provided by the other featured 4-star Light Cones:

Subscribe for More: Increases the wearer's basic ATK stat and skill with an extra percentage if the wearer's ultimate bar is filled.

Increases the wearer's basic ATK stat and skill with an extra percentage if the wearer's ultimate bar is filled. Memories of the Past: Increases the wearer's Break Effect and regenerates 1 energy every time the wearer attacks.

Increases the wearer's Break Effect and regenerates 1 energy every time the wearer attacks. Make the World Clamor: Provides energy to the wearer upon entering battle and increases ultimate damage.

Memories of the Past (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Every Light Cone will be available exclusively via the Gacha pool.

Which materials to get for ascending the upcoming Light Cones in Honkai Star Rail 1.1?

The following list contains every upcoming Light Cone in the first phase of v1.1 and the ascension materials required to level them up:

Incessant Rain: Ancient Parts, Obsidian of Dread.

Before the Tutorial Mission Starts: Extinguished Corem Obsidian of Dread.

Subscribe for More: Artifex's Module, Arrow of the Beast Hunter.

Memories of the Past: Silvermane Guard Pin Badge, Harmonic Tune.

Make the World Clamor: Ancient Part, Key of Inspiration.

Calyx for Obsidian farm (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Since each material is available in the game currently, players can choose to pre-farm them to quickly ascend the Light Cones once they release. Honkai Star Rail 1.1 is all set to release on the official servers on June 7, at 11:00 UTC +8.

