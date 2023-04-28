Honkai Star Rail Welt build guide: Best Relics and Light Cones

The name "Welt" is familiar among the vast community and fans of the Honkaiverse, as Honkai Star Rail shares a lot of similar terms. However, unlike other characters, Welt is considered to be directly related to Honkai Impact 3rd, as he was known to inherit the powers of the first Herrscher's name and capabilities. Hence, this is the first time since his appearance that players can obtain his playable version via the standard Gacha in Honkai Star Rail.

Welt falls under the Nihility path, debuffing enemies by reducing their SPD and imprisoning them mid-fight. The following article will guide you through the best builds for Welt, including Light Cones for all rarities and Relics.

1) Abilities

Welt comes with the Imaginary element, being the only character to wield it in Honkai Star Rail right now. He falls under the Nihility path, specializing in rebuffing enemies, such as reducing their attack turns alongside damage, imprisoning them, and much more. Welt's primary attack deals Imaginary damage to enemies, scaling based on 50% of his ATK.

Honkai Star Rail Welt elemental skill (Image via HoYoverse)

Elemental Skill, Edge of the Void, deals Imaginary damage to enemies while reducing their SPD by 10% for two turns, allowing your allies to attack before your enemies. Synthetic Black Hole is Welt's ultimate skill, which has a 100% base chance to imprison enemies for one turn.

The imprisoned enemies and their attacks will then be reduced by 32%, with their SPD reduced by 10%. His techniques also create a separate dimension after using skills, which reduces the enemy's movement speed by 50%. This effect can be activated after entering the battle upon ambushing a weakened enemy.

2) Recommended Light Cones

The best Light Cone for Welt is the 5-star "In the Name of the World," available from the Gacha pool. This will increase the wearer's damage against debuffed enemies by 24%, with an extra 24% after a skill is used. The Light Cone also contains Welt's portrait, alongside a short lore on his name inherited from the first Herrscher.

The Loop Light Cone (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Regarding the 4-star Light Cones, the "We will meet again" is a great choice, as it can deal 48% damage based on the wearer's ATK to a random enemy. However, you can only activate this perk after using a basic ATK or a skill. Lastly, the "Loop" is a viable 3-star Light Cone for Welt, as it increases damage against slowed enemies by 24%.

3) Relics

The best 4-piece relic set for Welt is the "Wastelander of Banditry Desert," which increases the wearer's Imaginary damage by 15% with a 2-set piece, alongside crit rate and crit damage by 10% and 20% against imprisoned enemies with a 4-set piece.

For the planar ornaments, go for Pan-Galactic Commercial Enterprise, as its 2-set piece grants the wearer an increase in the effect hit rate by 10%, alongside a rise in ATK equal to 25% of the current effect hit rate. A more effective hit rate on Welt will allow him to inflict slowness on enemies.

Thief of Shooting Meteor (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Additional relics can include the "Thief of Shooting Meteor", which increased the Break Effect by 16% alongside regenerating three energy upon inflicting Break on an enemy.

