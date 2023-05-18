5 best Light Cones for Jing Yuan in Honkai Star Rail

With the new banner drop, Jing Yuan is finally available as a playable character in Honkai Star Rail. He belongs to the "Erudition" Path, which opens up a few different Light Cone options to cater to his AoE potential. However, his signature pick, "Before Dawn," provides a significant damage increase to his overall kit. Hence, frugal players can consider securing it from the "Brilliant Fixation" warp.

Jing Yuan possesses an array of abilities, along with the Lightning Lord, which counts as a follow-up attack during combat. On that note, there are various "Erudition" Light Cones with unique passives to benefit every aspect of his kit.

Disclaimer: Gear stats mentioned are based on official in-game data. Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

5 of Jing Yuan’s best Light Cones in Honkai Star Rail

1) Before Dawn

Jing Yun's signature Light Cone (Image via HoYoverse)

As mentioned, "Before Dawn" can amplify Jing Yuan’s damage output by a mile. The passive increases CRIT DMG by 36% and Ultimate DMG by 18% to the wearer. Most players will use him as their primary DPS, so these buffs are extremely important to his cause.

Additionally, the wearer’s follow-up attack DMG gets boosted by 48% on casting their Skill or Ultimate. Since his Lightning Lord is considered a follow-up strike, this portion of the passive will greatly benefit the Arbiter General.

Overall, the Light Cone adds great value to other "Erudition" characters in Honkai Star Rail. Due to its 5-star rarity, it clocks a higher base ATK, which is beneficial for stacking up damage multipliers.

2) Night on The Milky Way

Himeko's Light Cone is a great pick for Jing Yuan (Image via HoYoverse)

"Night on the Milky Way" is the signature Light Cone for Himeko, which will also be a great pick for Jing Yuan. Its passive increases the wearer's ATK by 8% for every active opponent on the battlefield, stacking up to five times in total. It also buffs their DMG by 24% for a single turn after inflicting a Weakness Break. At maximum stack, all his abilities will benefit from the 40% ATK boost from the Light Cone.

Players are likely to use Jing Yuan in an AoE situation, so maintaining the buff should be an easy task.

3) The Seriousness of Breakfast

Image showing one of the most accessible 4-star Light Cone (Image via HoYoverse)

Arguably, the best 4-star Light Cone for Jing Yuan is "The Seriousness of Breakfast," which enhances the wearer’s DMG by 12%. Additionally, their ATK increases by 4% for every enemy defeated, stacking up to three times. The passive will apply to his entire kit, so F2P players should consider ascending it for their Lightning General.

The Light Cone is available for purchase at the Honkai Star Rail’s "Forgotten Halls." Hence, Trailblazers should be able to enhance it to ‘Superimpose V’ to double the bonus effects.

4) The Birth of the Self

The Birth of the Self increases follow-up attack DMG (Image via HoYoverse)

"The Birth of The Self" is considered by many as a niche option due to its passive, which increases the follow-up attack damage of the wearer. Since Jing Yuan’s Lightning-Lord is his major source of offense, he can easily use the Light Cone’s buff. His persona will deal 24% increased DMG and an additional 24% against targeted enemies below 50% Max HP.

The Light Cone will perform exceptionally well inside the Simulated Universe in Honkai Star Rail. With enough Blessings of the Elation, Jing Yuan will pull off massive numbers on the simulation's elite enemies.

5) Today Is Another Peaceful Day

Today Is Another Peaceful Day is obtainable from the battle pass in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Lastly, "Today Is Another Peaceful Day" from Nameless Honor is another terrific 4-star option for Jing Yuan. Its passive kicks off when the wearer enters the battle, boosting DMG by 0.20% based on their Max Energy.

Moreover, the buff remains active throughout the entire combat phase. Thus, players who want consistent damage output on their characters should consider picking it up from the Honkai Star Rail battle pass.

Poll : 0 votes