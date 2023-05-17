Best F2P teams for Simulated Universe World 1 in Honkai Star Rail

Honkai Star Rail’s Simulated Universe World 1 is the stepping stone to the immersive end-game content boasting dungeon-type gameplay with multiple stages of elite enemies to defeat. By completing the first difficulty, players can progress through each World Level to obtain valuable resources and materials. That said, they must design a strategic team to take down every monster and the final boss from the simulation.

As the name suggests, World 1 is set to the lowest difficulty with enemies ranging from Levels 13 to 16. Thus, players will be able to easily take down each of them with characters sitting at first ascension. They can refer to the following guide that will dive into some of the F2P teams for Simulated Universe World 1 in Honkai Star Rail.

Best F2P teams to clear Honkai Star Rail Simulated Universe World 1

Image showing the portal to Simulated Universe (Image via HoYoverse)

To get on with World 1, players should understand the type of enemies to face and their weaknesses. Ideally, setting up a team with counter elements is advisable to participate in the title’s combat system. For reference, the following are the enemy line-up for the aforementioned simulation stage, along with their corresponding weaknesses.

Voidranger Trampler : Physical, Wind, and Imaginary

: Physical, Wind, and Imaginary Blaze Out of Space : Physical, Ice, and Quantum

: Physical, Ice, and Quantum Ice Out of Space: Fire, Wind, and Quantum

Taking into account the encounters listed above, here are some of the best F2P teams to consider for the Simulated Universe World 1 in Honkai Star Rail.

Dan Heng+ Asta+ March 7th+ Natasha

Dan Heng F2P team for Simulated Universe World 1 (Image via HoYoverse)

For beginners, Dan Heng is one of the best F2P DPS to use due to his massive single-target damage that can easily take down enemies with larger HP bars. Moreover, two of the three elite encounters from the Simulated Universe World 1 are weak towards Wind, allowing him to crack their shields with relative ease. With Asta’s ATK and SPD buff, he can easily shift the tide of the simulated battle.

Honkai Star Rail players should also use March 7th to keep the team protected with her valuable shields, alongside Natasha to replenish their HP bar during combat.

Physical Trailblazer+ Asta+ Natasha+ March 7th

Physical Trailblazer F2P team (Image via HoYoverse)

The Physical Trailblazer is another great F2P DPS option in World 1 of the Simulated Universe. By unleashing the power of the “Destruction” Path, they can take down multiple opponents during combat. Moreover, Asta can amplify their damage output to make them formidable against elite encounters.

Similar to the previous setup, both Natasha and March 7th will help to maintain the survival strength of this team composition.

Qingque+ Dan Heng+ Fire Trailblazer+ Natasha

Qingque F2P team for Simulated Universe World 1 (Image via HoYoverse)

Even though Honkai Star Rail players share a mixed opinion about Qingque, she still stands out as the only 4-star Quantum unit in the title. As a follower of the “Erudition” Path, she possesses strong AoE damage potential, which is highly useful in the Simulated Universe.

By using her and Dan Heng on the same team, players can wreak havoc against the “Out of Space” duo. Additionally, Fire Trailblazer will draw out the elite’s aggression by using their “Ever-Burning Amber” ability, which will keep Qingque safe as she is a squishier target.

Lastly, Natasha will help to replenish the team’s HP whenever they are low.

