Dan Heng is one of the most flexible 4-star units in Honkai Star Rail due to his potential to work around various team compositions. Moreover, he is deemed to be a staple DPS in the early-game phase since he can be acquired for free during the prologue. Despite being a strong Wind character, his popularity has surged due to his calm and secretive personality captivating many fans.

Additionally, his tall structure equipped with a black turtleneck and turquoise coat creates an aesthetic that appeals to those who crave visual immersion.

From a meta standpoint, Dan Heng can rival many 5-star DPS in terms of sheer single-target damage. He belongs to the “Hunt” Path, with abilities heavily focused on nuking down elite enemies, so he can be strategically paired with an array of support units. Additionally, he can also reduce the SPD of an opponent and inflict increased damage on them, opening up the possibility to dish out combo attacks.

In this article, we take a closer look at Dan Heng’s team composition and strategies to unlock his complete potential in Honkai Star Rail.

Honkai Star Rail Dan Heng explored

A free-to-play Dan Heng team (Image via HoYoverse)

You can obtain a free copy of Dan Heng, a few minutes into the initial Story Mission. He quickly becomes an inseparable DPS character for the early battles and can also scale consistently over time with a proper Relic set and Light Cone. Furthermore, his simplistic design and strong damage potential make him a perfect candidate across numerous 4-star and 5-star party setups in Honkai Star Rail.

Here is a list of some of the popular Dan Heng team compositions, along with their corresponding characters.

F2P team : Dan Heng+ Asta+ March 7th+ Natasha

: Dan Heng+ Asta+ March 7th+ Natasha 5-star team : Dan Heng+ Himeko+ Gepard+ Bailu

: Dan Heng+ Himeko+ Gepard+ Bailu SPD team: Dan Heng+ Welt+ Fire Trailblazer+ Natasha

These are some of his most effective teams that can easily scale in the late-game content. That said, there are equally strong variations for each of them. For instance, you can swap out characters such as March 7th and Fire Trailblazer with Clara to use her counterattacks for more offensive power.

Additionally, pairing Dan Heng with a buffer such as Tingyun or Bronya against a single-target world boss will push his nuking potential into overdrive. On that note, the SPD team, in particular, is considered by many as one of his highly refined setups in Honkai Star Rail.

Combined with the SPD reduction debuffs from Welt, his ultimate deals increased damage on slowed enemies. Additionally, under the respective effect, opponents will continue to lose their turn, which puts them at a major disadvantage in a turn-based game.

Lastly, he can fulfill the role of support for those who need a Wind character to break down an enemy shield. This is especially true against Kafka in Simulated Universe World 5, where many used Dan Heng to rupture her barrier that shares a weakness with his element.

This summarizes everything that Dan Heng has to offer in Honkai Star Rail in terms of team setups and strategy. He is an extremely capable unit having plenty of value from the beginning of a Trailblazer’s journey.

Poll : 0 votes