Honkai Star Rail Clara build guide: Best Light Cones, Relics and Traces

Clara is one of the unique characters in Honkai Star Rail, whose playable form involves two personalities. While the real character may feature within the Gacha as "Clara," most of the work is done by her "family," an ancient mech named Svarog.

Clara and Svarog deal physical damage to enemies while being associated with the Destruction Path. The following article lists the best Light Cones, Relics, and Traces to prioritize for building Clara as a viable DPS character.

Paired with multiple support characters, this unit can dish out high numbers towards mobs and bosses.

How to build Clara as a viable DPS character for Honkai Star Rail's endgame

1) Skills and Traces to prioritize

Clara's kit relies heavily on counter-attacks since Svarog's unique perk allows him to mark any enemy that launches an attack on Clara. Note that this particular unit is joined together, as Clara and Svarog work as a single unit within combat. Being a Destruction Physical unit, Clara and Svarog's attack damage scales off their current ATK.

Svarog countering after Clara got attacked (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

You must go through Clara's passive talent to understand her skills and ultimate. Once an enemy attacks Clara, Svarog will mark that enemy and launch a counter-attack. This same perk is also followed in her ultimate ability, where Svarog will launch an attack if an enemy attacks any of the four allies present in the party.

Svarog ultimate animation (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

However, the only difference here is the attack pattern from Svarog, where the damage is enhanced and turns into AOE. All attacks, including standard, skill, and ultimate, can be scaled based on total ATK.

Regarding Traces, Physical Damage, and ATK can be prioritized for optimal DPS output.

2) Light Cones

The best Light Cone for Clara is "Something Irreplaceable," which is completely free to acquire from the Starlight Exchange Shop in exchange for 600 Undying Starlight.

It can increase the wearer's attack damage upon equipping it. This Light Cone can also raise additional damage and heal the wearer upon getting hit or defeating an enemy.

Something Irreplaceable (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

The "On the Fall of the Aeon" Destruction Light Cone can grant bonus attack damage to Clara up to 4 stacks only after attacking enemies. The wearer can gain increased damage by inflicting Breaks as well.

You will be pleased to know that this Light Cone is free to acquire from Herta's Shop in exchange for 8 Herta Bond.

3) Relics and Planar Ornaments

For Relics, the "Champion of the Streetwise Boxing" will grant a bonus to physical, alongside bonus attack damage, once the wearer is hit or attacks an enemy. This effect can stack up to 5 times, giving you a maximum 25% damage bonus.

Cavern of Corrosion (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

For Planar Ornaments, the Celestial Differentiator is an excellent set for DPS characters as it can grant both crit rate and damage.

