Honkai Star Rail Silver Wolf build guide: Best Light Cones, Relics, and Traces

With the arrival of a brand-new Honkai Star Rail update, Silver Wolf will be making her appearance known through multiple sources. From an exclusive Gacha banner to story missions, players will see a lot of her in 1.1. Additionally, there is an event scheduled where one must find multiple graffiti left by Silver Wolf across the Herta's Space Station.

The new Nihility-based Quantum-wielding character can be lethal on the battlefield, as her mischievous deeds aren't her only trait. The master hacker can masterfully utilize her skill against enemies, debuffing them through her abilities.

The following article will guide you through the best gear pieces required to properly build Silver Wolf.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

What are Silver Wolf's abilities in Honkai Star Rail?

Since Silver Wolf is a Nihility character, most of her kit involves debuffing her enemies by shredding defenses and inflicting weakness. One of the primary reasons that make Silver Wolf so unique is her skill called "Allow Changes?".

Implanting weakness on enemies

Upon casting, she can apply any weakness to an enemy based on an on-field ally. However, this will work only if there is an ally whose element doesn't match an enemy's toughness. Additionally, the debuffed will take increased damage through the inflicted weakness from Silver Wolf. This allows her to fit into any team, regardless of the activity.

Silver Wolf's ultimate animation

Her ultimate ability, User Banned, can reduce the enemy's DEF stat for three turns, all while dealing high bursts of Quantum damage. Lastly, Silver Wolf's passive talent allows her to implant a random debuff upon attacking, including a reduction in the enemy's SPD, DEF, and ATK.

What are the best Light Cones for Silver Wolf in Honkai Star Rail?

The signature Light Cone for Silver Wolf is called Incessant Rain, available only via the limited Gacha banner. It can increase the wearer's Effect Hit Rate and Crit Rate based on the number of enemies with debuffs. Additionally, dealing a basic attack or ultimate can inflict a special debuff on enemies, further making them vulnerable to increased damage for a single turn.

As mentioned, an upcoming event tied to Silver Wolf will be held sometime in v1.1. Players can complete different events to purchase a 4-star Light Cone dedicated to Silver Wolf's kit, called Before the Tutorial Mission starts. Similar to the signature Light Cone, this 4-star gear piece can boost the wearer's Effect Hit Rate as well.

Before the Tutorial Mission Starts Light Cone

Lastly, "In the Name of the World" and "Fermata" are great F2P alternatives until the event arrives.

Which Relics to equip on Silver Wolf in Honkai Star Rail?

The Genius of Brilliant Stars will be the best Relic set to equip on Silver Wolf, as it increases the wearer's Quantum damage while ignoring DEF on enemies. The Space Sealing Station Planar Ornament can further increase Silver Wolf's ATK stat. This can be increased if her SPD reaches 120.

Space Sealing Station

The four-set Relic set can be farmed from Cavern of Jarilo-VI's Everwinter Hill. The Space Sealing set is obtainable from World 3 Simulated Universe.

