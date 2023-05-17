Best Welt team in Honkai Star Rail: Composition, strategy, and more

Welt's involvement in both Honkai Star Rail and Honkai Impact 3rd has made him an instant fan favorite after the former's launch. His character is strong in both the playable field and the lore, as he is associated with the Nihility Path, excelling in debuffing enemies. Hence, pairing him with a DPS character isn't such a tough task.

However, there are still cases of min-maxing, which need to be considered if the community is looking for a long-term investment in the endgame. Welt is one of the perfect characters to build around, since his abilities can delay enemies' actions and buff allies' damage, all while dealing substantial numbers himself.

The following article lists the best teams to build around the second Herrscher of Reason, both in terms of rare 5-stars and F2P characters.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

Best characters to use alongside Welt in Honkai Star Rail endgame

1) Best teams without F2P characters

The first team that you should be aiming for should consist of Selee, Bronya, and Bailu. Each character will have their work cut out for them, with Welt being the debuffer. Here, your main DPS is Selee, with Bronya and Welt significantly amplifying her outgoing damage.

Bronya applying a buff to allies with her ultimate (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Welt's "slow" and "imprison" effects on enemies can increase Selee's chance to attack enemies. Bronya's skill and ultimate can come in handy here, as she can grant increased crit damage to Selee. One of the best tricks is to prioritize the SPD stat on Bronya, helping you to cast the buffs on your allies before an enemy's turn.

Imprisoned enemies (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

The focused stat on Welt should be Effect Hit Rate in this case since he will inflict more slows on enemies, allowing Selee to deal increased damage with every turn. Based on the required element, you can switch out Selee with either Yanqing or Sushang, as both of them can deal high bursts of damage to single targets as well.

Sushang dealing extra damage due to her passive (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Erudition or Destruction characters can switch places with The Hunt characters as well. Units such as Qinque can replace Selee by keeping the Quantum element intact, while Clara can deal physical damage to multiple enemies, replacing Sushang. Bailu's work here is to keep healing the damaged characters on the field.

2) Best F2P teams

Dan Heng with Asta's buff (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

For the best free characters to build around Welt, you will need to focus on Dan Heng, Asta, and Natasha. With Welt being the debuffer (slow and imprison), Dan Heng will be the DPS of the team, with Asta being the buffer. Similar to Bronya, Asta must have the SPD stat prioritized in her Relics.

Dan Heng casting his ultimate on an imprisoned boss (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

This will allow her to take action before any of her allies and grant the damage buff to everyone. The loop here is to have Asta attack enemies and apply a damage buff, followed by Welt slowing the enemies. This will further allow Dan Heng to deal increased damage to enemies and slow them down for two turns. You can also use Natasha occasionally to heal your damaged characters.

