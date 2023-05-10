Honkai Star Rail Bronya build guide: Best Light Cones, Relics and Traces

Bronya is the commander of Silvermane Guards in Honkai Star Rail, as she was one of the central characters in the Jarilo-VI main story arc. While her name might mean a lot to the fans of Honkai Impact 3rd, Bronya from Star Rail is a whole different character, similar to Selee, Himeko, and Natasha.

Bronya's kit buffs her party's attack against enemies, making her one of the most substantial supporting 5-star characters. She wields the Wind element, and most of her playstyle involves utilizing her skills to benefit her allies rather than attacking the enemies.

The following article will guide you through the best Light Cones, Relics, and Traces to build Bronya as excellent support.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

How to build Bronya as a substantial buffer in Honkai Star Rail

1) Skills and Traces to prioritize

Bronya's standard attack damage scales are based on her total ATK. However, her skill can instantly remove any debuffs from an ally, granting them the opportunity to take action by increasing damage for one turn. Lastly, her ultimate applies to all allies, increasing their crit and attack damage.

Bronya's ultimate skill (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

The former stat usually scales based on Bronya's Crit Damage, equal to 12% at level 1. Her technique can increase the ATK of all allies at the start of the battle. Regarding Traces, prioritize crit and wind damage alongside Effect RES. More crit damage will mean more boost towards her party members.

2) Light Cones

The BiS (best in the slot) Light Cone for Bronya is the "But the Battle isn't over," which increases the wearer's energy regeneration rate by 10% at level 1. This Light Cone increases an ally's attack damage by 30% at level 1 after the wearer uses their skill.

Past and Future Light Cone from Forgotten Halls shop (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Hence, Bronya can inflict a buff on one of her allies, and the same ally can then stack the buff alongside the Light Cone perk to deal increased damage. This particular ability can also be synergized with a 4-star Light Cone, which is free to acquire for everyone. The Light Cone is called "Past and Future," obtainable via the Forgotten Halls Store.

The Past and Future increase the next ally's attack damage once the wearer of this specific Light Cone uses a skill.

3) Relics and Planar Ornaments

Eagle of the Twilight Line will be the best 4-piece set for Bronya, as it can increase her outgoing Wind damage and advance her actions forward upon casting an ultimate skill. The stats you should look for while building her should be ATK and crit damage for the most part.

Herta's Simulated Universe is one of the primary sources for Planar Ornaments (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

The Celestial Differentiator 2-piece set Planar Ornament will help Bronya reach a substantial number in crit damage. It can increase both crit rate and damage after the wearer's latter stat reaches a specific number.

