How to farm Planar Ornaments in Honkai Star Rail

Relics serve as equipment in Honkai Star Rail. Planar Ornaments are a category of special equipment items that can enhance your characters’ base stats. While the standard relics can be unlocked after you have completed the Level 14 Trailblaze mission called “Ones Fallen into the Abyss,” the planar ornaments can be unlocked by completing “No Time for Me, My Friend” at Level 24 Trailblaze.

Planar Ornaments give a significant boost to your characters’ overall base stats and can roll out elemental damage. However, keep in mind that only two planar ornaments can be worn by a character at any given time.

With the basics of Planar Ornaments sorted, this guide will delve into how to farm them in Honkai Star Rail.

Honkai Star Rail's Planar Ornaments drop in Herta’s Stimulated Universe in World 3

Planar Ornaments are unique wearable relics that drop in Herta’s Stimulated Universe in World 3. Herta’s Stimulated Universe is a Survival game mode that can only be accessed through Herta’s Office in Herta's Space Station. You need to have at least reached Equilibrium Level 2 to enter World 3.

In Herta’s universe, you will encounter immersion devices every now and then, through which you can enter elite boss fight rooms. Once you defeat all the enemy bosses, you will get to interact with the Immersion device.

By spending 40 Trailblaze Power, you’ll be able to open up the devices, which will award you with random Planar Ornaments. The higher the rank of the boss you beat, the rarer the Planar Ornament you earn.

Honkai Star Rail: All Planar Ornaments listed

Planar Ornaments come as two-piece sets (Image via miHoYo)

Like any other relic in Honkai Star Rail, Planar Ornaments come in sets. However, they only come in two-piece sets, unlike normal relics, which can give you four-piece sets.

Here are all the Planar Ornaments in Honkai Star Rail:

1) Belobog of the Architects: Increases defense by 15%. When the character's hit rate is 50% or higher, additional 15 % defense is gained.

2) The Celestial Differentiator: Increases critical hit ratio by 15%. When the critical hit ratio reaches 80% or higher, the character's skill damage and basic attacks are increased by 80%.

3) Fleet of the Ageless: Increases HP by 12%. If the wearer's speed increases up to 120, the allies' attack increases by 8%.

4) Inert Salsotto: Increases the wearer's critical rate by 8%. Additionally, when the wearer's current critical rate reaches 50% or more, the damage dealt by their Ultimate and subsequent attacks will be boosted by 15%.

5) Pan-Galactic Commercial Enterprise: Increases the effect hit rate by 10%. Furthermore, the attack reaches an amount that is 25% of the effect hit rate.

6) Space Sealing Station: Increases attack by 12%. Furthermore, if the character's speed reaches up to 120, the attack will increase by another 12%.

7) Sprightly Vonwacq: Increases the character's energy regeneration rate by 5%.

8) Talia: Kingdom of Banditry: Increases Break Effect by 20%. If the character's speed reaches 145 or higher, the Break Effect increases by another 28%

Now that you know all the Planar Ornaments you can collect in Honkai Star Rail, you can decide precisely which ones you want and hope for the best when you go out there to farm.

