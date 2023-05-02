How to get to Equilibrium Level 2 in Honkai Star Rail?

Unlocking Equilibrium Level 2 in Honkai Star Rail resembles how Trailblazers unlock the first level. This time, there are some slightly higher requirements. Players must first be Trailblaze Level 30 and have completed Trial of the Equilibrium: Part One to be eligible for Part Two of this mission series. Complete Part Two to finally reach Equilibrium Level 2.

Trial of the Equilibrium: Part Two will be available once players have completed several Trailblaze missions and spoken to Bailu. After that's done, you should see Trial of the Equilibrium: Part Two appear on the screen. If not, you have to grind some missions.

Honkai Star Rail guide: How to get to Equilibrium Level 2

Much of the relevant information is displayed here (Image via HoYoverse)

Trailblazers can click on the "i" in the pause menu next to Equilibrium Level to view the image above. Basically, the requirements for all Levels are as follows:

1: Trailblaze Level 20

Trailblaze Level 20 2: Trailblaze Level 30

Trailblaze Level 30 3: Trailblaze Level 40

Trailblaze Level 40 4: Trailblraze Level 50

Trailblraze Level 50 5: Trailblraze Level 60

Trailblraze Level 60 6: Trailblraze Level 65

Since you're on this Honkai Star Rail guide, you most likely have already obtained the first level and are now seeking Equilibrium Level 2. This means you need to be Trailblaze Level 30 or higher. If you don't know how to raise Trailblaze Levels, here are some suggestions:

Complete Trailblaze, Daily, and Adventure Missions

Clear Calyx challenges

Do your Daily Training tasks

Complete the Operation Briefings

Since you will be going through plenty of missions to reach this point, there's a good chance you've already got plenty of Trailblaze Levels by now.

Complete Trial of the Equilibrium: Part Two

This mission is essentially a battle that takes place at the Corridor of Fading Echoes. Make sure to take the time to level up your team, equip good Relics and Light Cones, and pick a good lineup to breeze through the upcoming fights. Accept the Trial of Equilibrium here to get started.

You must face two Level 39 Imaginary Weavers and a Level 39 Guardian Shadow. It shouldn't be difficult if you're properly geared and take advantage of shields or healing whenever convenient. That's the first battle, but there's one more to do.

The second bout has Honkai Star Rail players fighting against a Level 39 Stormbringer, Everwinter Shadewalker, and an Incineration Shadewalker. Completing this task will unlock Stagnant Shadows.

You will see a brief tutorial on this new feature (Image via HoYoverse)

Honkai Star Rail players will now be Equilibrium Level 2. You can now easily farm Ascension Materials and raise your characters to Ascension Level 3. Trailblazers will also have up to five Technique Points. These are some pretty solid rewards.

Naturally, Trailblazers will have to grind more Trailblaze Levels to get even more content available to them. Just remember to proceed through the main story in order to unlock everything and not get anything potentially hidden from you.

Equilibrium Level 2 will also give Honkai Star Rail players more rewards from Calyxs, Cavern of Corrosion, etc., compared to Level 1. That's the end of this guide.

